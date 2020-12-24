Soup kitchen mother's Christmas wish to create a memorable dish for the homeless

Soup kitchen mother Naazneen Karriem 's Christmas wish for this year is to create a memorable Christmas lunch for homeless people.

She said she started the soup kitchen, using her own funds and cooked under a gazebo.

The City of Cape Town awarded Naazneen with a certificate of gratitude.

The festive season is a time to give to those who are less fortunate and, with the Covid-19 pandemic, more people have been affected financially. However, Karriem, who founded Naazneen's Soup Kitchen, wants to fill that gap for the homeless this Christmas.

Karriem, who has been cooking for the homeless for the past 10 years, says she wants to remind people about what it feels like to enjoy a Christmas lunch with people they love.

"They don't have anyone, so I want to be there for them," said Karriem.

"This year, I want to set out tables and chairs at the back of my house, and serve them a warm decadent meal."

The 52-year-old said cooking was always her passion, and added that it warmed heart when she was able to lend a helping hand to people who were less fortunate.

She said that she started the soup kitchen from her own pocket, cooking under a gazebo, until she met Margolita Williams and her husband Brian Williams, who offered to buy her a wendy house.

"My husband and I once saw Naazneen cooking in rain inside a small hokkie (hut) and decided that we should get her a wendy house," Margolita Williams said.

She described Naazneen as a strong woman with a fighting spirit.

"She doesn't come from a wealthy family, so one would wonder why she keeps on giving even when she's not supposed to," Williams added.

Three weeks ago, the City of Cape Town awarded Karriem with a certificate of gratitude for working hard in her community.

"My wish is to make this Christmas memorable, but I am also worried that there might not be enough food for my people", she said.

Karriem welcomes any donations from people who would like to give toward her Christmas lunch.

She can be contacted on 060 384 5946.

