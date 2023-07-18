Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

Chefs with Compassion knocked their 2023 Mandela Day goal out of the park and provided over 104 000 litres of soup to those in need across the country.

Their initial goal had been 67 000 litres.

The main event was held in Randburg with celebrity chefs such as The Lazy Makoti and Chef Dede.

Charity organisation Chefs with Compassion had hoped to make 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day on Tuesday but exceeded expectations by cooking 104 360 litres for those in need across the country.

"Today we are talking about the rights of every human being," said James Khoza, chairperson of Chefs with Compassion and president of the South African Chefs' Association, at a Mandela Day event at the HTA School of Culinary Art in Randburg.

Giving their time in support of the movement were celebrity chefs Mogau Seshoene, better known as The Lazy Makoti, and Tebogo "Chef Dede" Nape, alongside DJs Muziwethu Mtshali and John De Baptist and actress Khosi Ngema.

READ | Mandela statues beacon of hope for impoverished - Ramaphosa at unveiling in Eastern Cape

They cooked chopped vegetables and stirred the pots with the assistance of students from the HTA School of Culinary Arts.

Khoza said the importance of celebrating Mandela Day was to make people of South Africa aware of the plight of citizens.

Our gathering today is to make sure we make the people of South Africa aware that there are many people that go without food daily. In the spirit of ubuntu, we need to share what we have to make sure we alleviate hunger. We're challenging everybody to make sure that whatever they cook, they cook extra and share with the next person.

Khoza said the 67 000 litres movement was more than a number but a call to action for the country.



He added that the importance of Mandela Day was to celebrate human rights and be compassionate.

"Nothing else beats love. It talks about compassion and human rights. Today we are talking about the rights of every human being, regardless of where you come from," said Khoza.

Chef Yejna Maharaj, a lecturer at the school, said the #67000litres soup movement was a countrywide initiative.

Seshoene, who was leading the group of cooks in the kitchen, said it was an honour to give back to the community in commemoration of Mandela's legacy.

“It's really an honour to give back to the community. Being at culinary school is also a motivation, and I hope other people want to get in this space and spread their wings. The sky is the limit,” said Seshoene.

News24 Tshepiso Motloung News24 Tshepiso Motloung News24 Tshepiso Motloung News24 Tshepiso Motloung

Nape, who represents Chefs with Compassion, said the movement was the SA Chefs' Association's charity wing.

"We do for others, and in silence. We feed different homes and people in need to make sure they also receive the love they deserve from what we do."

On Tuesday evening, Chefs with Compassion celebrated its achievement on its social media pages.

It said: "Over 400 000 people around the country who might otherwise have gone hungry received a nourishing cup or bowl of soup today. None of it would be possible without Chefs with Compassion's existing hubs who collect rescued food from our sharehouse every week and cook compassionately for their communities. We are humbled and we thank you."



