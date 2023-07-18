35m ago

Share

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chef Dede, Khosi Ngema and The Lazy Makoti.
Chef Dede, Khosi Ngema and The Lazy Makoti.
Tshepiso Motloung
  • Chefs with Compassion knocked their 2023 Mandela Day goal out of the park and provided over 104 000 litres of soup to those in need across the country.
  • Their initial goal had been 67 000 litres.
  • The main event was held in Randburg with celebrity chefs such as The Lazy Makoti and Chef Dede. 

Charity organisation Chefs with Compassion had hoped to make 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day on Tuesday but exceeded expectations by cooking 104 360 litres for those in need across the country. 

"Today we are talking about the rights of every human being," said James Khoza, chairperson of Chefs with Compassion and president of the South African Chefs' Association, at a Mandela Day event at the HTA School of Culinary Art in Randburg.

Giving their time in support of the movement were celebrity chefs Mogau Seshoene, better known as The Lazy Makoti, and Tebogo "Chef Dede" Nape, alongside DJs Muziwethu Mtshali and John De Baptist and actress Khosi Ngema.

READ | Mandela statues beacon of hope for impoverished - Ramaphosa at unveiling in Eastern Cape

They cooked chopped vegetables and stirred the pots with the assistance of students from the HTA School of Culinary Arts.

Khoza said the importance of celebrating Mandela Day was to make people of South Africa aware of the plight of citizens.

Our gathering today is to make sure we make the people of South Africa aware that there are many people that go without food daily. In the spirit of ubuntu, we need to share what we have to make sure we alleviate hunger. We're challenging everybody to make sure that whatever they cook, they cook extra and share with the next person.

Khoza said the 67 000 litres movement was more than a number but a call to action for the country.

He added that the importance of Mandela Day was to celebrate human rights and be compassionate.

"Nothing else beats love. It talks about compassion and human rights. Today we are talking about the rights of every human being, regardless of where you come from," said Khoza.

Chef Yejna Maharaj, a lecturer at the school, said the #67000litres soup movement was a countrywide initiative.

Seshoene, who was leading the group of cooks in the kitchen, said it was an honour to give back to the community in commemoration of Mandela's legacy.

“It's really an honour to give back to the community. Being at culinary school is also a motivation, and I hope other people want to get in this space and spread their wings. The sky is the limit,” said Seshoene.

the lazy makoti
The Lazy Makoti.
Chef’s with Compassion aim to cook 67k litres of s
Chef’s with Compassion aim to cook 67k litres of soup for Mandela Day.
Chef’s with Compassion aim to cook 67k litres of s
Chef’s with Compassion aim to cook 67k litres of soup for Mandela Day
Chef’s with Compassion aim to cook 67k litres of s
Chef’s with Compassion aim to cook 67k litres of soup for Mandela Day

Nape, who represents Chefs with Compassion, said the movement was the SA Chefs' Association's charity wing.

"We do for others, and in silence. We feed different homes and people in need to make sure they also receive the love they deserve from what we do."

On Tuesday evening, Chefs with Compassion celebrated its achievement on its social media pages.

It said: "Over 400 000 people around the country who might otherwise have gone hungry received a nourishing cup or bowl of soup today. None of it would be possible without Chefs with Compassion's existing hubs who collect rescued food from our sharehouse every week and cook compassionately for their communities. We are humbled and we thank you."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautenggood news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the unveiling of two Madiba statues in Mthatha to mark Mandela Day?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
We don't need any more monuments of Mandela
39% - 596 votes
They'll help keep his memory alive for future generations
7% - 103 votes
Why not spend on charitable causes instead?
55% - 838 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

8h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

7h ago

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.30
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
20.05
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
983.09
0.0%
Palladium
1,316.20
+1.3%
Gold
1,977.09
+1.1%
Silver
25.04
+0.8%
Brent Crude
78.50
-1.8%
Top 40
71,858
-0.2%
All Share
77,099
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,061
+0.4%
Industrial 25
105,127
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,779
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

35m ago

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

15h ago

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo