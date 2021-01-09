South Africa and Mozambique agree to ease congestion at the border

South Africa and Mozambique have agreed on measures to ease long queues at the Lebombo border.

This comes after a week of congestion that saw queues snaking for kilometres owing to Covid-19 protocols.

Some of the measures include that employers test drivers regularly.

South Africa and Mozambique have agreed on measures to ease long queues at the Lebombo border post between the two countries after a week of congestion created a possible health crisis and resulted in millions of rand in lost revenue.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his Mozambican counterpart met on Friday afternoon and agreed on measures to smooth operations at the border crossing.

The meeting came after Mozambique reportedly announced that it would retaliate against the refusal of South African authorities to accept Covid-19 rapid tests carried out in that country, by not allowing anybody to cross into the country with a South African Covid-19 rapid test.

Logistics companies have also complained about the devastating impact the congestion had on their revenue.

READ | Motsoaledi warns of 'humanitarian crisis' as pressure mounts at SA's border posts

Motsoaledi's spokesperson, Siya Qoza, said the ministers agreed on a number of measures to ease congestion. These measures will exempt truck drivers and co-drivers from taking a Covid-19 antigen test, but "employers will be responsible for testing drivers each month", he said.

The ministers of health of both countries were also consulted before reaching this decision.

This exemption, however, does not apply to passengers in trucks. "Trucks drivers who are carrying passengers will be tested together with their passengers."

Beitbridge records 104 Covid-19 cases in 4 days – travellers allowed into SA are urged to quarantine | @BISouthAfrica https://t.co/RS6WCby7e9 pic.twitter.com/bfened2PlL — News24 (@News24) January 7, 2021

This agreement was set to be effective immediately, Qoza said.

It is similar to an agreement reached between Zimbabwe and South Africa after similar delays at the Beitbridge border post.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.