1h ago

add bookmark

South Africa proposes 'dialogue' in Eswatini, doesn't want to say who the 'aggressor' is

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.
Eduardo Munoz - Pool, Getty Images
  • International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says "South Africa supports peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue" in Eswatini.
  • She didn't want to name the "aggressor" in the conflict between the absolute monarch King Mswati and pro-democracy protesters.
  • This bears a similarity to government's stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While the South African government is loath to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it has been similarly reticent to pronounce who has been the "aggressor" in the conflict in neighbouring Eswatini, calling for "dialogue" instead.

DA MP Darren Bergman asked in a parliamentary question about the government's approach to the Eswatini situation it used to "determine who is the aggressor and victim".

He also wanted to know what assistance the government intended to offer to show solidarity with the victim.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor responded that, "South Africa is working within the established protocols of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address stability and the political situation in Eswatini".

"The SADC is already engaged to support the kingdom to resolve the challenges. This work is done within the overall objective of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation which is to promote peace and security in the region as stipulated under article 2.2. of the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.

"President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation appointed special envoys to engage with His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini on the escalating security and political developments in the kingdom. This was a follow up to a SADC Organ Fact Finding Mission which visited Eswatini in July 2021.

"Consultation with stakeholders, including with the king, the government, civil society and diplomatic corps on the ground, highlighted the need for an inclusive national dialogue in an appropriate forum.

"Following a meeting between President Ramaphosa and King Mswati III held on 2 November 2021, it was agreed that the SADC Troika would assist in the development of terms of reference for the national dialogue. The National Dialogue will work to facilitate a peaceful, orderly and inclusive national multi-stakeholder political engagement in order to identify and implement sustainable solutions to Eswatini's political and security challenges. In this regard, a draft framework has been developed by the SADC Troika and will be presented to the Eswatini Government in due course."


READ | Eswatini bans protests as hospital floors 'drenched in blood', mediation begins

Pandor said South Africa was part of the SADC collective and could not alone decide on who should be held responsible for the conflict.

"South Africa supports peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and does not impose its will on the territorial integrity of other countries."

She said the SADC Troika was pursuing an inclusive process, and therefore the proposed dialogue was not premised on who could be an aggressor or victim. The dialogue would be undertaken by "parties representing all sectors of society for their common good".

Eswatini is an absolute monarchy ruled by King Mswati III, who had a chequered human rights record.

Last year, pro-democracy protesters clashed with the kingdom's security forces, who shot live ammunition at protesters, leading to deaths and injuries. Two pro-democracy MPs had also been jailed. There had also been internet and social media shutdowns.

South Africa's initial reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine had been to call for mediation and not taking sides in the matter.

As Russia invaded Ukraine last week, Pandor in a statement called on Russia to withdraw its troops. However, Ramaphosa was reportedly angry about this statement and continued with the line that South Africa wasn't taking sides.

Ramaphosa had also publicly called for mediation, a stance echoed by the ANC.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentnaledi pandoreswatinidiplomacysouthern africa
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
41% - 649 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
59% - 926 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,916.46
+1.4%
Silver
24.53
+1.1%
Palladium
2,503.00
+5.8%
Platinum
1,062.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,414
+2.5%
All Share
75,767
+2.1%
Resource 10
83,980
+5.8%
Industrial 25
86,188
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,822
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo