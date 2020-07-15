1h ago

South Africa tops 300 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Alex Mitchley
An elderly man opens his mouth to receive a testing swab for Covid-19 coronavirus.
Marco Longari/AFP
  • As of 15 July, South Africa has recorded a total of 311 049 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • Gauteng alone has recorded 112 714 cases, which translates to 36.2% of the total confirmed cases in the country.
  • As of Wednesday, 107 new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, taking the toll to 4 453

South Africa has topped the 300 000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, climbing to a total of 311 049 cases as of 15 July.

South Africa has steadily moved up the chart of countries with the most confirmed cases of the virus, currently sitting in the eighth spot, just behind Mexico which had 311 486 confirmed cases on Thursday, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.

South Africa recorded an additional 12 757 cases in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, Gauteng exceeded the 100 000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, recording 103 713. By Tuesday, the province recorded a further 3 357 confirmed cases, taking the number to 107 070.

As of 15 July, Gauteng recorded an additional 5 644 cases for a total of 112 714, which translated to 36.2% of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize recently said the infection surge was upon the country, and Gauteng in particular. He added the peak would be experienced from July to early September.


Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases

Gauteng – 112 714

Western Cape – 81 556

Eastern Cape – 55 584

KwaZulu-Natal – 32 939

North West – 11 225

Free State – 6 561

Mpumalanga – 5 051

Limpopo – 3 645

Northern Cape – 1 667

A total of 107 cases were labelled as unknown.

Reported deaths

As of Wednesday, 107 new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, taking the toll to 4 453.

In his daily Covid-19 report, Mkhize said 41 of the new deaths were recorded in Gauteng, while 38 were from the Western Cape, 12 from the Eastern Cape, North West 12, and four new deaths reported in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.


Deaths by province

Western Cape – 2 467

Eastern Cape – 738

Gauteng – 767

KwaZulu-Natal – 317

North West – 48

Free State – 35

Limpopo – 33

Mpumalanga – 33

Northern Cape – 15

To date, 160 693 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 51.7% recovery rate.

Testing data

To date, 2 278 127 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country, of which 45 389 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

