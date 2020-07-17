48m ago

add bookmark

South Africans far more worried about contracting Covid-19 than losing their rights - survey

Alex Mitchley
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man at a drive-through Covid-19 coronavirus testing site.
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man at a drive-through Covid-19 coronavirus testing site.
William West/AFP
  • The survey measured the Covid-19 stages of grief and found that 35% of South Africans are in a state of sadness.
  • About 20% of the participants said they know someone who has contracted Covid-19.
  • The survey also found that many citizens do not trust law enforcement to keep them safe during the lockdown.

A study focusing on the social impact of the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic has found that South Africans are far more concerned about contracting the virus than losing their constitutional rights.

The nationwide survey interviewed around 7 000 people representative of the country's social make-up and demographics.

The survey by Ask Africa, presented by its CEO Andrea Rademeyer, found that 75% of people in metropolitan areas were more worried about being infected than the loss of their rights during the lockdown.

READ | SA is more terrified than ever of Covid-19, but trusts Ramaphosa to lead the country

This was echoed in townships and informal settlements, which found that 81% of people were more worried about testing positive for Covid-19 as opposed to the 19% of people who were concerned about losing their constitutional rights.

The survey also measured the Covid-19 stages of grief and found that 35% of South Africans are in a state of sadness under the advanced Level 3 of the lockdown, while 22% have accepted the lockdown as the new normal.

According to the survey, as of 16 July, 16% of the participants were still in the denial phase, where they believe that the virus will not affect them.

Twelve percent of South Africans are still angry at being forced to stay home, with their daily lives and activities curbed during the lockdown.

READ | South Africans worried as food prices spike under lockdown

The survey said 21% are still in the bargaining phase, believing that, if they physical distance for a few weeks, everything will be better afterwards.

But, as the infection rate has started to surge in the country, participants have also reported that the pandemic is starting to hit closer to home.

About 20% of the participants said they know someone who has contracted Covid-19, 12% reported that they knew someone who died as a result of the virus, and 5% said they were in contact with someone that tested positive for Covid-19.

The survey also found that many citizens do not trust law enforcement to keep them safe during the lockdown.

This feeling of distrust has been persistent since the start of the hard lockdown in March this year.

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap: Virus batters Zimbabwe's economy, France makes masks mandatory indoors
OPINION | Covid-19 crisis: The choice is to oppose or resist
Covid-19: Concerns grow as cases grow in KZN hotspots
Read more on:
ask africalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
16% - 747 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 2096 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
39% - 1815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo