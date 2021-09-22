50m ago

South Africans raise funds for Cosmo City father who was left a quadriplegic after robbery

Lwandile Bhengu
Shadrack Kuchale was left permanently paralyzed after he was shot and robbed.
Shadrack Kuchale was left permanently paralyzed after he was shot and robbed.
  • Shadrack Kuchale was recently shot, his cellphone stolen, dragged to a nearby ATM to and forced to withdraw R5 000.
  • The incident left him paralysed from the shoulders down. 
  • The Angel Network started a crowdfunding page to raise funds to cover his medical bills and living expenses. To date, R173 469.47 has been raised.

South Africans have rallied together to raise almost R200 000 for a Cosmo City father of two who was left a quadriplegic after he was shot and robbed on his way to work earlier this month.

The Angel Network, an extensive network of members who facilitate and mobilise acts of kindness across the country, shared the story of Shadrack Kuchale, 38, who was shot in the neck, robbed and left for dead while on his way to work in the early hours of 1 September.

His assailants stole his cellphone and dragged him to a nearby ATM, where they forced him to withdraw R5 000.

"After being assessed by a neurosurgeon, and having a CT scan, Shadrack's worst fears were soon realised: The bullet from the attack entered the highest part of his spine, shattering his spinal cord, and then travelled to his lung and punctured it," crowdfunding site BackaBuddy said. 

The incident has left Kuchale completely paralysed from the shoulders down, and he will now need to wear a diaper for the rest of his life as he no longer has control over his bladder and bowel movements.

Five days ago, in a bid to help Kuchale with ongoing medical costs and living expenses, The Angel Network started a page for him on BackaBuddy. 

Shadrack and his wife, Eunice, and their two children
Shadrack and his wife, Eunice, and their two children
"We need your help to give Shadrack and his family a chance to recover from this traumatic and life-altering attack. These criminals don't even know or care what has happened to him, but we know our Angel Network community does and can make a difference to help them adjust to their new lives," said Glynne Wolman from The Angel Network. 

To date, R173 469.47 has been raised.

Gauteng police have not yet responded to a request for comment on the shooting and whether anyone has been arrested.  

