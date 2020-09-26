South Africans remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on what would have been her 84th birthday

Political parties and South Africans took to social media on Saturday to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on what would have been the ANC stalwart's 84th birthday.

The EFF described Madikizela-Mandela as "a fearless woman" who was "a revolutionary in her own right".

"Her contribution to the struggle for the liberation of the African people remains an inspiration to this generation of economic freedom, and we will forever remain loyal to this forgotten daughter of our struggle against colonial domination," the party said in a statement shared on Twitter.

To honour Madikizela-Mandela, the ANC has embarked on a two-day programme of countrywide celebrations.

A commemorative event was held in Soweto on Saturday, followed by the launch of a heritage route on Gauteng's West Rand.

"Mama Winnie [is a] human treasure and icon of our struggle whose legacy continues to live and inspire millions of people, both in the country and across the globe," the party said in a statement.

"Through her sacrifices and fearless determination to liberate the people of South Africa, Mama Winnie [continues] to occupy a special place in the history of our struggle for freedom and democracy."

