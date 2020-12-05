45m ago

South Africa's ambassador to Senegal, Lenin Shope, dies in Dakar

Mpho Raborife
Lenin Shope died in Senegal (Twitter, Dirco South Africa)
Lenin Shope died in Senegal (Twitter, Dirco South Africa)

South Africa's ambassador to Senegal, Lenin Magigwane Shope, has died in his residence in Dakar.

In a statement released by the presidency on Saturday, it said Shope died in the week, but did not elaborate on the cause of his death. 

Shope had represented South Africa in several countries, including Cuba, Botswana, Italy and Australia.

He was educated in Cuba from 1976 to 1986.

"Our country and one of our distinguished revolutionary families have lost a son who dedicated himself to attaining our freedom and establishing and deepening the democratic South Africa's relations with our global partners.

"His early life in Cuba shaped the world view and passion with which Ambassador Shope advanced South Africa's interests, and especially the betterment of the lives of ordinary South Africans, through his diplomatic career."

We therefore share this loss with the government and people of Cuba who adopted the young Lenin Shope as one of their own and gifted South Africa with a disciplined cadre and outstanding patriot.


President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences to the ambassador's mother Gertude Shope - a struggle stalwart who served as ANC Women's League president and as an MP in South Africa's first democratic Parliament.

Ramaphosa also sent condolences to Shope's siblings, Lyndall Shope-Mafole and South Africa's Ambassador to Cuba, Thaninga Shope-Linney.

Their father was Mark Shope - a trade unionist and exiled MK member who, upon his return to South Africa, founded what is known today as the Communication Workers' Union. He died in 1998.

Read more on:
senegal
