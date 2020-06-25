54m ago

South Africa's mines record six Covid-19 deaths, 1 796 cases

The Seraleng mining community in Rustenburg, South Africa protests over lack of food and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. (Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
  • About a month after a limited return to mining production, Covid-19 infections have started rolling in.
  • Mining companies have been urged to keep workers with underlying health conditions away from work.
  • South Africa has some of the deepest mines in the world.

South Africa's mining industry has recorded 1 796 cases of Covid-19 with six deaths, the Minerals Council said on Thursday as mines ramp up after an extended shutdown.

The sector has conducted 15 994 Covid-19 tests so far, the industry body told reporters.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases among mineworkers is around 1.6% of South Africa's current total of 111 796 cases.

The country has seen 2 205 deaths from Covid-19, according to the latest health ministry update on Wednesday.

The Minerals Council this month rejected what it called a "narrative" in which mines were seen as a growing Covid-19 epicentre, saying mining companies' screening and testing procedures were working.

"Quite a few mining companies have actually taken the initiative to procure their own testing capacity," said Tebello Chabana, senior executive of public affairs at the Minerals Council, noting that the public sector has seen testing backlogs.

South Africa is the world's biggest producer of platinum and a leading producer of gold.

