South Africa's population estimated to be at least 60.6 million

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke at a media briefing held at the Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria.
GCIS
  • South Africa's population was estimated to be 60.6 million by June 2022. 
  • This, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Gauteng is the most populated province, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

Despite the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa has experienced positive population growth.

The population was estimated to be 60.6 million (by June 2022), with Gauteng being the most populated province, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

The population increased by 640 074 (an annual rate of growth 1.06%) in the last year.

Of the 60.6 million people, almost 31 million are female. 

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke released the 2022 mid-year population estimates report in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

The estimates do not include input from the 2022 Census. 

According to StatsSA, 16.1 million people are estimated to be living in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal which has about 11.5 million people. The Western Cape has the third-highest population with 7.2 million.  

This year's measures of mortality indicate an improvement in life expectancy at birth from 61.7 years in 2021 to 62.8 years in 2022.

StatsSA said:

As the nation grappled with the pandemic, it brought attention not only to the importance of healthcare and other social services required by people, but also to the age profile of the population and the vulnerability of key populations in the country.

"The elderly, who are more vulnerable to comorbidities, are more likely to experience the devastating effects of Covid-19. The vast number of deaths within this age group during the Covid-19 pandemic led to the drastic decline in the growth rate (1.47%) of the elderly population," StatsSA stated.

It added that when the country fast-tracked the Covid-19 vaccination programme to ensure healthcare workers and those aged 60 and above were vaccinated, the move not only saved lives but increased the rate of growth among the elderly population.

According to StatsSA, HIV/Aids deaths have also played a role.


