'South Africa's youngest serial rapist' handed 30-year sentence

A teenager has been sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for rape.

He was found guilty of raping three boys aged eight to 10.

The rapist was 15 at the time of the crimes.

A Gauteng teenager dubbed "South Africa's youngest serial rapist" by police has been handed a 30-year prison sentence. The teen was found guilty of raping three boys.

The 17-year-old was recently sentenced in the Palm Ridge Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said:

The teenager is believed to be the youngest recorded [convicted] serial rapist in the history of South Africa. The teenage serial rapist was 15 years old at the time when he raped three boys, aged eight to 10, on three different occasions.

The incidents all took place in Katlehong in 2020.



The case was assigned to Sergeant Renny Matshavha, a detective based at the Katlehong Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence (FCS) unit, said Sello.

"Matshavha immediately commenced with her investigation and pieced all the available evidence together. Her quality investigation resulted in a solid case brought against the young accused in court, who was ultimately sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for three counts of rape," said Sello.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major General Girly Mbele described the sentence as a "bittersweet success".

"It could not have been easy for Sergeant Matshavha to investigate a case where the perpetrator is a child, but she persevered in seeking justice for the three minor victims and their families," said Mbele.

