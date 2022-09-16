Soweto body parts case: Family of dismembered woman too traumatised to attend court

The investigation against a man who allegedly dismembered his cousin and stored her body parts in a freezer has been completed.

The two were believed to be lovers.

Her incomplete remains were found in November 2021 inside a deep freezer in Soweto.

Police have completed their investigation against Flavio Hlabangwane, the man accused of dismembering a woman's body and storing her body parts in a freezer.

"The State has disclosed all contents of the docket to the defence. [Police] investigations are complete. We have agreed with the defence counsel for a suitable date for a pre-trial conference," State advocate Johan Badenhorst said.

It is alleged that Hlabangwane murdered his cousin, Tshepang Pitse, 2 before he cut her body into pieces and hid them in a deep freezer. It is believed that they were involved in a romantic relationship.

Hlabangwane's girlfriend discovered the body parts at his residence in Protea Glen, Soweto, in November 2021, while he was away.

She raised the alarm and the police were alerted.

DNA analysis determined that the body parts belonged to Pitse.

Her remains were buried in July this year but her torso was missing.

Pitse's family members were not in court on Friday.

Ntwaagae Seleka

Sihle Sibisi from Kwanele Foundation said the family was too traumatised to attend the proceedings.

Sibisi said she was updating the family on the developments.

"We are thankful that there is a movement happening on this case. We are happy that the wheels of justice are turning. We have been offering counselling to the family of the victim.

"We are paying closer attention to the case. We won't stop coming to court until justice has been delivered. Pitse's family is not coping well. Their daughter will not come back."

"Coming to court and seeing Hlabangwane is another trauma added to the family. They feel victimised by the sight of him. What lingers in their minds is that their daughter will never come back," Sibisi said.

Hlabangwane is expected to appear in court again on 7 October.