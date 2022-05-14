Soweto man, 64, arrested after allegedly stabbing 29-year-old wife and two children to death

A Gauteng man allegedly killed his wife and two children before attempting suicide.

The 64-year-old man was arrested after his suicide bid failed and is under police guard in hospital.

The man's third child survived the attack and is in hospital.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested and is under police guard after allegedly stabbing his wife and two children to death, then attempting to take his own life.

He allegedly stabbed a third child, but she survived. However, the girl's two sisters and their 29-year-old mother died at the scene.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, police responded to a domestic violence complaint in Diepkloof on Thursday.

"On arrival, police found a woman and three girls with stab wounds on the upper body.

"The woman and her two girls, aged one year and six years, were certified dead at the scene, while the third girl aged four years was taken to hospital for medical treatment," said Masondo.

The man, who was the husband and father of the victims, was arrested and taken to hospital after he sustained injuries from the alleged suicide attempt, said Masondo.

He was charged with murder and attempted murder, and will appear in court after he is discharged from hospital.





