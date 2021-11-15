Soweto man appears in court after human remains found in fridge

A 26-year-old Soweto man has made his first appearance in court after human remains were found stashed inside a refrigerator on Saturday.

On Monday, Flavio Hlabangwane appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

He was arrested on Saturday after his girlfriend discovered female body parts inside the fridge.

His girlfriend made the discovery and called for help after he allegedly left her on her own at the Protea Glen property when he went to the shops.



According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the accused was remanded in custody until 22 November 2021 for him to apply for legal representation with Legal Aid South Africa (LASA).

The police have sent the body parts to the forensic science laboratory for identification.