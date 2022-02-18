1h ago

add bookmark

Soweto pastor will plead guilty after being caught on camera viciously attacking ex-girlfriend

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Palesa Mothokwa was assaulted, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend pastor Oscar Ngobeni, at her workplace in Soweto.
Palesa Mothokwa was assaulted, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend pastor Oscar Ngobeni, at her workplace in Soweto.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Pastor Oscar Ngobeni, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at work, says he will plead guilty to the charge.
  • The ordeal took place in full view of Palesa Mothokwa's colleagues and was caught on the company's surveillance cameras.
  • Ngobeni is expected to plead on 15 March 2022.

A Soweto pastor accused of brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her workplace, in full view of her colleagues, has indicated that he will plead guilty when he goes on trial next month.

Oscar Ngobeni, a pastor at Kingdom of Sons Ministries in Johannesburg, is accused of assaulting 34-year-old Palesa Mothokwa on 7 December 2021 at the internet café in Witpoortjie where she worked.

During his appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday, scores of activists sang songs and held a placard demonstration outside the court.

Ngobeni, charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, told the court he would plead guilty. The crowd erupted in song when they heard Ngobeni would plead guilty.

The matter was postponed to 15 March 2022. Ngobeni has been out on bail since his first court appearance in December.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in full view of Mothokwa's colleagues and was caught on the company's surveillance cameras.

Provincial GBV Brigades project manager Matsobane Ledwaba previously told News24 Mothokwa had ended the relationship with Ngobeni, but that "he didn't want to budge".

"The culprit went to attack her at work and later went to her house in Dobsonville to go attack her kids. Luckily, she managed to let her sister know what had happened to her, and he was threatening to kill the kids. The sister hid the kids away from the man," Ledwaba said.

Palesa Mothokwa has given permission for her identity to be revealed.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimedomestic abusegender based violencecourts
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
12% - 117 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
28% - 264 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
60% - 575 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.48
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.09
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,890.34
-0.4%
Silver
23.78
-0.2%
Palladium
2,339.00
-1.4%
Platinum
1,078.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
92.97
-2.0%
Top 40
69,680
+0.4%
All Share
76,415
+0.3%
Resource 10
78,977
+1.2%
Industrial 25
91,547
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,199
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo