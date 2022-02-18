Soweto pastor will plead guilty after being caught on camera viciously attacking ex-girlfriend

Pastor Oscar Ngobeni, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at work, says he will plead guilty to the charge.

The ordeal took place in full view of Palesa Mothokwa's colleagues and was caught on the company's surveillance cameras.

Ngobeni is expected to plead on 15 March 2022.

A Soweto pastor accused of brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her workplace, in full view of her colleagues, has indicated that he will plead guilty when he goes on trial next month.

Oscar Ngobeni, a pastor at Kingdom of Sons Ministries in Johannesburg, is accused of assaulting 34-year-old Palesa Mothokwa on 7 December 2021 at the internet café in Witpoortjie where she worked.

During his appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday, scores of activists sang songs and held a placard demonstration outside the court.

Ngobeni, charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, told the court he would plead guilty. The crowd erupted in song when they heard Ngobeni would plead guilty.

The matter was postponed to 15 March 2022. Ngobeni has been out on bail since his first court appearance in December.



The incident is alleged to have taken place in full view of Mothokwa's colleagues and was caught on the company's surveillance cameras.

Provincial GBV Brigades project manager Matsobane Ledwaba previously told News24 Mothokwa had ended the relationship with Ngobeni, but that "he didn't want to budge".



"The culprit went to attack her at work and later went to her house in Dobsonville to go attack her kids. Luckily, she managed to let her sister know what had happened to her, and he was threatening to kill the kids. The sister hid the kids away from the man," Ledwaba said.

Palesa Mothokwa has given permission for her identity to be revealed.

