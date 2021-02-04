1h ago

add bookmark

Soweto residents ask City of Joburg to relocate them from flooded areas

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rescue teams during a flood.
Rescue teams during a flood.
IPSS
  • Flooding in some parts of Protea Glen and Naledi have left residents concerned about damage to their properties.
  • Affected residents have asked the City of Johannesburg to be relocated.
  • They have written to the City to seek urgent intervention because flooding poses a threat to their health too.

Torrential rains have forced some residents of Protea Glen, in Soweto, to ask the City of Johannesburg to relocate them to a safer area.

They are complaining that flooding does not just cause physical harm to their homes, but also has a short and long-term impact on their health.

PICS | Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

Community leader Robert Mathebula said it is not beyond imagination that the drastic step of relocating the affected community can be a serious consideration.

"…. it is now clear that the effects of global warming, which may not have been anticipated during the City planner's authorisation of the construction of these properties two decades ago, is now manifesting in reality as we have experienced not only in 2010, but February 2020 and now recently January 2021," he said, adding:

"We will need an immediate intervention, [with the] expectation that the residents and their property should be safeguarded from the effects of another flood that could affect us at any moment during this current rain season."

Residents claimed the water running into their properties was infused with waste because a nearby water stream is flooded. 

"A comprehensive short-term solution offered by the City's technical team will be appreciated, as we are currently at pains with what will happen to us should another flood occur, as recently [did]," Mathebula.

Meanwhile, in Naledi, Soweto, residents have echoed the same sentiments. 

Xolani Maluleke complained that his parental house is regularly flooded.

READ | Gauteng emergency teams brace for flooding amid 'disruptive rain'

Maluleke said their house is collapsing due to a damaged foundation.

"After every heavy rain, water comes up from the foundation and floods inside the house. At times, water levels are over 60cm high. Our furniture has been damaged and our floor is wet, and it will force the entire house to collapse. We humbly plead with the government to assist us with anything to prevent our house from collapsing," Maluleke said.

Member of the mayoral committee for development planning Thapelo Ahmad said the City is are aware of the residents' complaints.

Ahmad said they are mobilising resources and solutions to mitigate the problem.

"We have involved relevant stakeholders from the municipality. There is [a] temporary solution for some of Naledi that a trench will be dug to divert water from running into properties. We will also create education programmes for our people to teach them about compliance and how to combat flooding.

"Residents need to punch holes in their walls to divert flowing water. We have also identified encroachment by some residents, who are not complying with building regulations," Ahmad said.

Ahmad said those not complying will be approached.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburg
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4327 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2031 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.04
(-1.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.55
(-0.80)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.29)
Gold
1788.64
(-2.46)
Silver
26.11
(-2.61)
Platinum
1087.64
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2280.50
(+0.53)
All Share
63786.21
(+1.23)
Top 40
58493.74
(+1.15)
Financial 15
12205.26
(+2.99)
Industrial 25
86802.86
(+0.99)
Resource 10
60380.14
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo