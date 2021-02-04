Soweto residents ask City of Joburg to relocate them from flooded areas

Flooding in some parts of Protea Glen and Naledi have left residents concerned about damage to their properties.

Affected residents have asked the City of Johannesburg to be relocated.

They have written to the City to seek urgent intervention because flooding poses a threat to their health too.

Torrential rains have forced some residents of Protea Glen, in Soweto, to ask the City of Johannesburg to relocate them to a safer area.

They are complaining that flooding does not just cause physical harm to their homes, but also has a short and long-term impact on their health.

PICS | Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

Community leader Robert Mathebula said it is not beyond imagination that the drastic step of relocating the affected community can be a serious consideration.

"…. it is now clear that the effects of global warming, which may not have been anticipated during the City planner's authorisation of the construction of these properties two decades ago, is now manifesting in reality as we have experienced not only in 2010, but February 2020 and now recently January 2021," he said, adding:

"We will need an immediate intervention, [with the] expectation that the residents and their property should be safeguarded from the effects of another flood that could affect us at any moment during this current rain season."

Residents claimed the water running into their properties was infused with waste because a nearby water stream is flooded.

"A comprehensive short-term solution offered by the City's technical team will be appreciated, as we are currently at pains with what will happen to us should another flood occur, as recently [did]," Mathebula.

Meanwhile, in Naledi, Soweto, residents have echoed the same sentiments.

Xolani Maluleke complained that his parental house is regularly flooded.

READ | Gauteng emergency teams brace for flooding amid 'disruptive rain'

Maluleke said their house is collapsing due to a damaged foundation.

"After every heavy rain, water comes up from the foundation and floods inside the house. At times, water levels are over 60cm high. Our furniture has been damaged and our floor is wet, and it will force the entire house to collapse. We humbly plead with the government to assist us with anything to prevent our house from collapsing," Maluleke said.

Member of the mayoral committee for development planning Thapelo Ahmad said the City is are aware of the residents' complaints.

Ahmad said they are mobilising resources and solutions to mitigate the problem.

"We have involved relevant stakeholders from the municipality. There is [a] temporary solution for some of Naledi that a trench will be dug to divert water from running into properties. We will also create education programmes for our people to teach them about compliance and how to combat flooding.

"Residents need to punch holes in their walls to divert flowing water. We have also identified encroachment by some residents, who are not complying with building regulations," Ahmad said.

Ahmad said those not complying will be approached.