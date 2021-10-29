31m ago

add bookmark

Soweto residents take to streets to demand electricity ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to area

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Roads leading to Thokoza Park were blockaded by Soweto residents demanding electricity.
Roads leading to Thokoza Park were blockaded by Soweto residents demanding electricity.
PHOTO: Supplied by JMPD
  • Soweto residents used burning tyres to block roads as they demanded electricity.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address a rally at Thokoza Park.
  • Police have been deployed to the scene to monitor the situation.

Some Soweto residents embarked on a service delivery protest on Friday morning ahead of an ANC rally in the run-up to the municipal elections.

Residents used burning tyres to block parts of Chris Hani Road and some streets leading to Thokoza Park, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address supporters.

The ANC's Siyanqoba rally is expected to start at around 15:00.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers managed to clear the roads to allow the free flow of morning traffic.

He urged motorists to be cautious.

Protesters dispersed from the scene shortly after 09:00 and law enforcement officers have been deployed to the area to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, City Power trucks were seen working in the area.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgprotestspoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think 12-year-olds are too young to get the vaccine without parental consent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they're way too young to understand medical consent
62% - 509 votes
No, if the law gives them the right it shouldn't be questioned
19% - 154 votes
It's irrelevant, a child will struggle to get the vaccine without an adult's help
20% - 163 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

6h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.77
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,797.68
-0.0%
Silver
24.03
-0.1%
Palladium
1,994.00
+0.3%
Platinum
1,022.23
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.32
-0.3%
Top 40
61,103
+0.4%
All Share
67,707
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,555
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,850
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,943
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo