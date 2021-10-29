Soweto residents take to streets to demand electricity ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to area

Soweto residents used burning tyres to block roads as they demanded electricity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address a rally at Thokoza Park.

Police have been deployed to the scene to monitor the situation.

Some Soweto residents embarked on a service delivery protest on Friday morning ahead of an ANC rally in the run-up to the municipal elections.



Residents used burning tyres to block parts of Chris Hani Road and some streets leading to Thokoza Park, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address supporters.

The ANC's Siyanqoba rally is expected to start at around 15:00.

Community member are burning tyers and using tree brunches, rocks and other objects to block the Union road leading to Thokoza Park where the ANC is expected to hold its Siyanqoba Rally this afternoon @TeamNews24 @News24 pic.twitter.com/y6UNyKec2F — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) October 29, 2021

The election campaign has entered its’ final phase which will culminate into multiple Siyanqoba rallies across the country. President of the ANC, Cde Cyril Ramaphosa, will lead the Siyanqoba Rallies from Thokoza Park, in Soweto.#VoteANC #BuildingBetterCommunities #ANCLGE2021 pic.twitter.com/47UT9aNFV8 — Fikile Mbalula |VOTE ANC (@MbalulaFikile) October 29, 2021

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers managed to clear the roads to allow the free flow of morning traffic.

He urged motorists to be cautious.

Protesters dispersed from the scene shortly after 09:00 and law enforcement officers have been deployed to the area to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, City Power trucks were seen working in the area.

