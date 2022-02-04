Soweto school officials, parents lose hope after waiting more than a decade for new classrooms

The South African Human Rights Commission inspected the infrastructure at a primary school in Protea Glen on Thursday.

The inspection revealed that mobile classrooms were unsuitable for teaching and learning.

The SGB says it has lost hope that the Gauteng education department will ever build new classrooms.

Residents of Protea Glen in Soweto say they have lost hope after waiting more than a decade on the Gauteng Department of Education to build new classrooms at Tholimfundo Primary School.

On Thursday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the department visited the school following a complaint from Tholimfundo's school governing body (SGB) about unsuitable teaching and learning conditions.

The tension between the SGB and the department was palpable as SGB members told the commission about their longstanding battle with the department to get new classrooms.

"They (the department) are here because they are being called. [Now that] the Human Rights Commission and the media are being called, maybe now that this is happening, they will start attending to our pleas," said SGB deputy chairperson Joseph Mathibedi.

"To tell you the honest truth, we, as the parents and community of Tholimfundo, have lost hope in our Department of Basic Education. In one of the meetings, I was told straight to my face that Tholimfundo would be finished now... " said Mathibedi.

News24 Zandile Khumalo News24 Zandile Khumalo

The school was opened in 2000, and in 2010 the department brought in mobile prefab classrooms to keep up with the rising number of pupils. In 2019, parents protested about the state of the mobile classrooms, which resulted in the department bringing in 14 new units in 2020.

As News24 sat in the meeting – held in one of the old, rundown and poorly ventilated mobile classrooms – the SGB told the SAHRC commissioners that at some point they had issues with snakes in the classrooms. SGB members said this prompted them to protest for new classrooms.

"Those new mobile classrooms are here because of our action, and had we not embarked on a protest and made a noise, I believe those mobile classes still wouldn't be here. Those mobile classes are there because when we sat in the meeting with the department, we said to them we understand that they are coming to build in the near future, but for now we will not allow our children to be in these classrooms," said an outraged Mathibedi.

In terms of ventilation, the new mobile classrooms are no better, which is a concern considering that pupils have started attending school at full capacity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

News24 Zandile Khumalo

It was further alleged that the Department of Labour cut the electrical connections to the 14 mobile containers on Monday because they were a safety hazard. The education department said it was not aware of the labour department's visit but would look into the issue.

Regarding building new classrooms, which the SGB said they were promised in 2019, Nkhensani Baloyi, a chief director at the department, said the province's Department of Infrastructure was the implementing agent tasked with building new classrooms in 2018. However, due to a lack of progress caused by the high demand for new infrastructure, the education department had since appointed a new implementing agency, Baloyi said.

"It's not the first time we are engaging with Tholimfundo. There were a number of issues that were raised, but key or critical to these issues that were raised is that Tholimfundo was built as a phase one type of school, where there were a certain number of schools that were built with a plan to do a second phase.

"At the time of construction, when we looked at numbers in terms of admissions and placement pressures, those numbers were necessary for the school. But if you look at the developments around the Protea Glen suburb, and the growth in terms of the township establishment and the extensions, the school has grown, and the brick-and-mortar structures are not sufficient," he said.

News24 Zandile Khumalo

Baloyi said the tender call for a contractor would go out in the latter part of 2022 and they would only realistically break ground in constructing the new classrooms in 2023, much to the SGB's disdain.

Regina Moagiemang, who had collected her granddaughter at school, expressed frustration over the infrastructure of the school.

"My 27-year-old son attended this very same school, but no changes have been made since he left. We are still fighting about the same thing. The condition of these mobile classrooms is not suitable for our children. If it's hot, they are also hot, if it's cold, they are also cold. Our children find it hard to cope in these kinds of situations," said Moagiemang.

Following the walkabout, SAHRC provincial manager Buang Jones said there was substance to the complaint brought to the commission. They would once again write to the department, as they previously had, said Jones.

"We will be requesting periodic updates from the school and the department. Later on in the year, when the project is launched, we would like to come with the implementing agent and the department," he said.

The school also faced poorly maintained sanitation facilities, with sewerage leaks that posed health risks to staff and the 1 100 pupils.

