Soweto tavern murders: Gauteng police reveal names, pictures of five wanted suspects

Iavan Pijoos
Mdlalose Tavern
Mdlalose Tavern
PHOTO: Iavan Pijoos/News24
  • Police have released the identities of five people who are wanted in connection with the murders of 16 people at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto in July.
  • They were identified as Sarel Lehlanya Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho.
  • Gunmen stormed into the tavern during the early hours of 10 July and opened fire, killing the 16 patrons and injuring seven others.

Five people are wanted in connection with the murder of 16 people at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto.

Police have identified the five men as Sarel Lehlanya Sello; Tshepiso Elliot Radebe; Thabang Radikatara; Tshidiso Moleko; and Keletso Rabasotho.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said warrants were issued for their arrests.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts can contact Colonel Friccah Masilela on 082 822 7270, or Sergeant Ndlovu on 065 962 4329.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the My SAPS app or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.

Keletso Rabasotho
Keletso Rabasotho
Supplied SAPS
Tshepiso Elliot Radebe
Tshepiso Elliot Radebe
Supplied SAPS
Thabang Radikatara
Thabang Radikatara
Supplied SAPS
Tshidiso Moleko
Tshidiso Moleko
Supplied SAPS
Sarel Lehlanya Sello
Sarel Lehlanya Sello.
Supplied SAPS

Mdlalose Tavern is a popular outlet in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East.

The 16 people were killed when gunmen stormed into the tavern during the early hours of 10 July and opened fire. Seven others were injured.

During a visit to the area after the shooting, Police Minister Bheki Cele said more than 130 AK-47 cartridges were collected at the scene.

Cele promised that the Tactical Response Team would conduct door-to-door operations to look for unlicensed firearms in the area.


