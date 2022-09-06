Soweto tavern murders: Gauteng police reveal names, pictures of five wanted suspects

Police have released the identities of five people who are wanted in connection with the murders of 16 people at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto in July.

They were identified as Sarel Lehlanya Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho.

Gunmen stormed into the tavern during the early hours of 10 July and opened fire, killing the 16 patrons and injuring seven others.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said warrants were issued for their arrests.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts can contact Colonel Friccah Masilela on 082 822 7270, or Sergeant Ndlovu on 065 962 4329.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the My SAPS app or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.

Mdlalose Tavern is a popular outlet in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East.