Soweto tavern shooting: ANC accused of turning memorial service for victims into political rally

Ntwaagae Seleka and Iavan Pijoos
An ANC flag at the memorial services held in honour of the victims of the shooting at Nomzamo tavern, in Soweto.
Iavan Pijoos
  • The Gauteng ANC came under fire for allegedly turning the memorial service of the 16 victims of the Soweto tavern shooting into a political affair.
  • The party, though, said the area was an ANC stronghold and that it had organised the service.
  • The tables inside the tent, where the service was held, was covered in ANC regalia.

The ANC in Gauteng defended itself against criticism that the memorial service held in honour of the victims of the shooting at Nomzamo Tavern, Soweto, was a political affair.

"The ANC is a leader of the society, the ANC is the one that organised this memorial service. You can't ask us a question as to why this memorial is organised by the ANC.

"The ANC has a stronghold in this area. That's why there are so many people here because they know that the door-to-doors that were done here were because of the ANC.

"The community accepts, understands and knows the work of the ANC. Even when the ANC is doing good, you want to find bad in it.

READ | Tavern killings: Extortion is a possible motive, says expert

"We are here to mourn with our people, so allow us to do so," said the ANC Gauteng's secretary Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza. 

At the memorial on Thursday afternoon, there were several ANC flags around the tent erected for the service. The tent was about 70 metres from where 16 people were brutally gunned down.

Inside the tent, where several families were mourning, was a large banner, with the words: "ANC Greater Joburg".

The tables for the sound equipment were also covered in ANC regalia. 

Several ANC leaders were spotted at the venue and they wearing the colours of the party.

Before the memorial service got underway, Gauteng's MEC for infrastructure development and property management, Tasneem Motara, wrapped herself in ANC regalia after getting out of her car.

A group of residents later left the memorial service, complaining that it had been turned into an ANC event.

The majority of speakers were from the ANC, including MP Winnie Ngwenya. 

Adriaan Basson | Tavern shootings: The problem is guns, not booze

Later, the regional secretary of the EFF, Muzi Tshabalala, addressed the mourners, and called for the arrest of the perpetrators.

"This was not a memorial service; it was an ANC rally. How can they chant slogans in such a place? Where were they when our people were killed?

"We were never allowed a chance to sing hymns to remember them. We were never allowed to speak. Only their relatives were allowed to speak and were given little time."

A woman, who identified herself as Lindiwe, said the event was not about the residents and relatives of the deceased, but about the ANC.

"They were our relatives and neighbours. We come from the same village. We are hurt, and the ANC has hurt us more today," Lindiwe said.

READ | 130 AK-47 spent cartridges collected at Soweto tavern, Cele says

During a visit by government officials on Monday, including Police Minister Bheki Cele and top brass,  the mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, and Gauteng's community safety MEC, Faith Mazibuko, a community leader, Tim Thema, lambasted them for the failure to act on promises they made when they visited various areas during election time.

"Every time the government has beautiful policies and plans on documents - but, when it comes to action, there is nothing. Our government is failing us, dismally so.

"Before 1 November last year, all political parties were roaming around Nomzamo, asking for votes, because they know they are talking to those who are vulnerable. It can't be. It is so sad," Thema said at the time. 

Thema concluded by calling on residents to vote the ANC out of power in 2024.


