1h ago

add bookmark

Soweto tavern shooting: Families of 16 slain patrons bay for blood of 5 accused

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An angry crowd previously attempted to storm the courtroom where suspects appeared in connection with the mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto.
An angry crowd previously attempted to storm the courtroom where suspects appeared in connection with the mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Five accused have appeared in court in connection with the murder of 16 people at a Soweto tavern in July.
  • Court orderlies had to try to calm a crowd of angry members of the public and relatives of the deceased.
  • The accused also face multiple attempted murder charges.

Court orderlies had their hands full at the Orlando Magistrate's Court on Tuesday as they tried to control an angry crowd of people during the appearance of five men in connection with the widely publicised Soweto tavern massacre.

The crowd of people were mainly relatives of the 16 people who were gunned down at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park in July.

They wanted to attack the accused and their anger intensified when they heard the accused's claims that police had assaulted them after their arrest.

The lawyer representing accused one and two, Jeffrey Rahlagane, also alleged that police deprived his clients of access to medical attention.

"We wish to bring a bail application. A week, or a maximum of a two-week, postponement would work for us to bring a bail application. My clients complained to me during our consultation at the Johannesburg Prison of being assaulted by the police.

"They were not even provided with any medication, except pain tablets. They need to be seen and treated by a doctor or medical practitioner. I request a doctor see them in prison," Rahlagane added.

READ | Soweto tavern shooting: Angry crowd forces way into court as five suspects appear for 16 murders

Thapelo Khalo, who represents accused four and five, asked the State to complete annexures to the docket so that he could adequately consult with his clients.

Khalo said:

There are issues of alibi raised by my clients. This is a complex matter. The State must give us reasons why they want a remand. We don't know how far the investigations are. A two-to-three-week postponement will be adequate for us to bring a bail application.

The lawyer for accused number three, JP Venter, said he put on record, on 26 September, that he didn't have enough time to consult with his client.

"My client was forced to sign a statement when he didn't know what it contained. We want to prepare ourselves for bail. I want the State to respond to my request for further particulars. 

"Two weeks will be sufficient for the State to respond and provide us with the requested documents," Venter added.

READ | Tavern shooting: 130 AK-47 spent cartridges collected at Mdlalose Tavern in Soweto, says Cele

Initially, people in the public gallery were quiet. But, after Magistrate Anthony le Roux postponed the case, they started to hurl insults at the accused as armed officers escorted them out of the courtroom.

The crowd also threatened to avenge the murder of their loved ones if the men were released on bail.

Outside the court building, people charged at the police vehicles that transported the men back to prison. But the police pushed back.

The crowd accused the police and lawyers of taking sides and asked that the men be released to them.

Multiple charges

The five men are provisionally charged with 19 counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice. Sixteen of the murders occurred at Mdlalose Tavern and the other three were reported at the Kliptown and Orlando police stations.

Le Roux gave an order prohibiting the publication of the names and pictures of the accused.

The case was postponed to 8 November.

It is alleged that on 9 and 10 July, gunmen stormed into the tavern and opened fire on patrons. Several people survived the ordeal.

The shooters allegedly used an AK-47 and pistols, according to survivors.

Police Minister Bheki Cele later visited the scene and said more than 130 AK-47 cartridges were found there.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mdlalose taverngautengjohannesburgshootingscrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2953 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 7489 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 153 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6639 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.06
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,655.72
+0.3%
Silver
18.85
+1.0%
Palladium
2,027.00
+1.4%
Platinum
923.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
60,294
+1.1%
All Share
66,860
+1.0%
Resource 10
62,307
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,388
+1.6%
Financial 15
14,738
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

9h ago

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

9h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo