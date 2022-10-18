Soweto tavern shooting: Families of 16 slain patrons bay for blood of 5 accused

Five accused have appeared in court in connection with the murder of 16 people at a Soweto tavern in July.

Court orderlies had to try to calm a crowd of angry members of the public and relatives of the deceased.

The accused also face multiple attempted murder charges.

Court orderlies had their hands full at the Orlando Magistrate's Court on Tuesday as they tried to control an angry crowd of people during the appearance of five men in connection with the widely publicised Soweto tavern massacre.

The crowd of people were mainly relatives of the 16 people who were gunned down at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park in July.

They wanted to attack the accused and their anger intensified when they heard the accused's claims that police had assaulted them after their arrest.

The lawyer representing accused one and two, Jeffrey Rahlagane, also alleged that police deprived his clients of access to medical attention.

"We wish to bring a bail application. A week, or a maximum of a two-week, postponement would work for us to bring a bail application. My clients complained to me during our consultation at the Johannesburg Prison of being assaulted by the police.

"They were not even provided with any medication, except pain tablets. They need to be seen and treated by a doctor or medical practitioner. I request a doctor see them in prison," Rahlagane added.

READ | Soweto tavern shooting: Angry crowd forces way into court as five suspects appear for 16 murders

Thapelo Khalo, who represents accused four and five, asked the State to complete annexures to the docket so that he could adequately consult with his clients.

Khalo said:

There are issues of alibi raised by my clients. This is a complex matter. The State must give us reasons why they want a remand. We don't know how far the investigations are. A two-to-three-week postponement will be adequate for us to bring a bail application.

The lawyer for accused number three, JP Venter, said he put on record, on 26 September, that he didn't have enough time to consult with his client.

"My client was forced to sign a statement when he didn't know what it contained. We want to prepare ourselves for bail. I want the State to respond to my request for further particulars.

"Two weeks will be sufficient for the State to respond and provide us with the requested documents," Venter added.

READ | Tavern shooting: 130 AK-47 spent cartridges collected at Mdlalose Tavern in Soweto, says Cele

Initially, people in the public gallery were quiet. But, after Magistrate Anthony le Roux postponed the case, they started to hurl insults at the accused as armed officers escorted them out of the courtroom.

The crowd also threatened to avenge the murder of their loved ones if the men were released on bail.

Outside the court building, people charged at the police vehicles that transported the men back to prison. But the police pushed back.

The crowd accused the police and lawyers of taking sides and asked that the men be released to them.

Multiple charges

The five men are provisionally charged with 19 counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice. Sixteen of the murders occurred at Mdlalose Tavern and the other three were reported at the Kliptown and Orlando police stations.

Le Roux gave an order prohibiting the publication of the names and pictures of the accused.

The case was postponed to 8 November. It is alleged that on 9 and 10 July, gunmen stormed into the tavern and opened fire on patrons. Several people survived the ordeal.

The shooters allegedly used an AK-47 and pistols, according to survivors.

Police Minister Bheki Cele later visited the scene and said more than 130 AK-47 cartridges were found there.