Soweto TikTok star Hector Ginimbi Buthelezi shot dead in Orlando East

Soweto TikTok sensation Hector Ginimbi Buthelezi, also known as DJ Vintos, died in a hail of bullets on Tuesday.

Police said Buthelezi was shot by unknown suspects driving a BMW X3.

Buthelezi was the owner of Soweto-based establishment Lifestyle Butchery, popularly known as Banana land in Jabulani.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the 36-year-old died in a hail of bullets on Rathebe Street.

"According to reports, the victim was shot by unknown suspects driving a BMW X3. The circumstances that led to this shooting are unknown at this stage, and police investigations continue," Sello added.

Buthelezi's bullet-riddled body was found next to his gold Golf GTI. Unconfirmed reports claimed he was shot 27 times.

Two weeks ago, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of The MARC shopping centre Sandton by unknown occupants of a white VW Jetta.

In a video that captured the incident, the man can be seen walking near the mall entrance in the covered parking area when the Jetta pulls up next to him and the occupants open fire on him.

The man falls to the ground and before the car speeds off, more shots are fired into his lifeless body.

There have been allegations the man's killing and Buthelezi's death were related and the two men could have been killed by the same people.

However, Sello said: "The circumstances are unknown and the police are investigating."

A sad Day for Soweto and the world of entertainment industry. A loving guy who loved life, he would never judge you. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and his friends. Hector Vintos Ginimbi Dan Valaza Buthelezi. Lala Ngoxolo???? #RIPVintos pic.twitter.com/lhq2O8pgzc — Neo Nene Maboya (@plussizewomenSA) March 15, 2022

The establishment was known for a weekly event called Recovery Tuesdays, which saw big names such as actor and DJ Thuli P, DBN Gogo, Mr JazziQ and Stokie attending.

Buthelezi recently went viral with his various TikTok videos, with one particular showing him dancing in black lingerie.

He recently worked with artists such as Oscar Mbo and DJ Jaivane.

It's a sad day for most Soweto "groovist" and those who knew him.It's unfortunate what happened to Hector, he was always funny and silly.R.I.P. Hector #Vintos #MVW #Soweto — Xoli_Inno (@Rebel_Innovator) March 15, 2022

Still can't believe his passing ?????? the person who made sure i was safe when i moved to Soweto... RIP HECTOR ????????? — ????PUTIN'S DAUGHTER ???? (@nthabisen) March 15, 2022

Close friends described him as a man filled with humility.

A friend of the slain businessman, Mncedisi Mnguni, also known as DJ Big Sky, described Buthelezi as one of the most versatile DJs who loved a good laugh.

"The guy that you saw on TikTok … that is who he was. He was very playful, loved people and teased a lot of people all the time.

"A lot of us are distraught. He was pivotal in launching a lot of upcoming DJs at his establishment," he said.

"He was my friend. We met through the industry. We grew closer through gigs we hosted together," Mnguni told News24.

Singer Winnie Khumalo expressed shock and dismay at the tragic death of the entertainer.

"I don't even have words. I'm so heartbroken; what a wonderful soul he was," Khumalo said.

