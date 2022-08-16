15m ago

Soweto's Klipspruit Valley Road will be closed for 3 months for repairs

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
The road will be closed for three months,
Ian Carbutt
  • The Johannesburg Roads Agency is closing down the Klipspruit Valley Road for three months.
  • The agency says the existing structure below the intersection is likely to collapse.
  • Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) announced a planned three-month closure of the Klipspruit Valley Road, in Soweto, to repair a section which is likely to collapse.

The road is a significant route going in and out of Soweto.

The JRA is planning to reconstruct the stormwater channel, including the restoration of the road.

According to the JRA, the road structure has severely corroded.

The JRA's acting head of department for infrastructure development, Ridhwaan Mahomed, appealed to motorists to use alternative routes.

"To avoid unnecessary incidents, we appeal to road users and the community utilising Klipspruit Valley Road to use alternative roads due to the emergency closure of the section between Sofasonke Street/Kumalo Main Road and Moroka Nancefield Road. 

"The road will be closed for a period of three months, starting from 15 August 2022 up until the 14 November 2022, after the stormwater culvert structure has been reconstructed and the road reinstated for use by motorists," Mahomed said.

An Arial map showing the closed road between Moroka Nancefield and Sofasonke Street
road
Suggested road detour via Cyan Route.

The chief executive of the JRA, Tshepo Mahanuke, said: "To ensure safety at all times, road users are requested to adhere to all road signs, exercise caution by driving at a reduced speed and maintaining a safe following distance."

The spokesperson for Putco bus service, Lindokuhle Xulu, said the closure would affect their passengers and operational patterns.

However, he said they were working around the clock to find alternative solutions.

"This road is one of the routes our buses operate on and some of our passengers will be affected. This will have an impact on our normal operational patterns as adjustments to routes will be affected.

"It is regrettable that these alterations will inconvenience our passengers. However, our operations team is working around the clock to find viable solutions that will be communicated on our official Facebook page and through existing structures as soon as possible," Xulu said.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department will assist in managing traffic flow during peak times.


Read more on:
jragautengjohannesburgservice delivery
