Spades, pangas and sjamboks - witness recounts attack in North West vigilante trial

A victim of a 2018 vigilante attack in which two men were killed testified about his near-death experience in the North West High Court, sitting in the Klerksdorp Regional Court.

The trial of 12 taxi operators charged in connection with the attack continued on Monday.

They are facing two charges of murder and four charges of attempted murder following what appears to have been a vigilante attack against alleged criminals.

The incident took place on 19 September 2018. The accused are said to be taxi operators in Boitumelo near Bloemhof.

They allegedly forcefully took six of the victims to the Boitumelo taxi rank and assaulted them with spades, pangas, sjamboks, sticks and other objects. In June this year, two state witnesses who survived the attack testified about their ordeal.

"When proceedings commenced [on Monday], the state representative advocate Benny Kalakgosi led more evidence by calling a third witness, Kashiso Mahashe, who testified on how badly injured he was after the onslaught. He gave an account of his near-death experience and how it was still affecting [him]," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

The six victims allegedly belonged to a criminal gang, said Mamothame.

"The taxi operators then took it upon themselves to deal with these alleged criminals by taking the law into their own hands," he said.

Mooketsi Mogapi, 33, died at the scene, and Teboho Thoo, 21, died in hospital four days later.

Mahashe, Shadrack Mokonyane, France Watkins and Thabang Leepile were seriously injured but survived the attack.

Eleven of the accused, Olebogeng Ndlovu, 28; Ivan Leonard, 31; Mxholeli Bongola, 41; Poliri Mohlolo, 26; Isaac Ndlovu, 29; Ishmael Ngubane, 29; Nkululeko Nkencele, 48; James Qankase, 36; Jeremah Bonokwane, 20; Boitumelo Magage, 25; and Daniel Qangase, 50, are out on a warning. Mohau Motswana, 43, will remain in police custody on a different criminal matter.

The vigilante case is set to continue in court until Thursday.

