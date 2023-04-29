Spar Group willing to help education dept in KZN school nutrition programme, says CEO

The chairperson and interim CEO of the Spar Group, Mike Bosman, says they are willing to help the Department of Education with the National School Nutrition Programme debacle.

The programme is meant to deliver food to poverty-stricken pupils in schools.

Bosman says Spar understood the dire situation the department found itself in and will attempt to assist.

The head of the Spar Group has offered assistance to the KwaZulu-Natal education department after the main contractor in the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) pulled out of its contract on Wednesday.



Speaking to News24 from Dublin, Mike Bosman, the chairperson and interim CEO of Spar, said they were concerned about the school feeding saga and were willing to assist the department.

KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer confirmed on Wednesday the main service provider, Pancia Retail, had pulled out of the contract with the department after failing to adequately implement the programme for the second term.

In a circular to schools, the department announced it would go back to its old method of supply.

The old method will see local service providers located near schools providing meals.

The department called on service providers to work hastily through the long weekend to ensure pupils received meals by Tuesday, 2 May.

SPAR KZN previously agreed to offer technical support to Pancia, one of its independent retailers in the province, in terms of executing the contract if Pancia was to be successful.

The support was, however, conditional and limited to just one area and would only begin on 1 June 2023.

When Spar KZN realised it could not meet an earlier deadline outlined by Pancia, it wrote a letter to its owner, Prince Manzini Zungu, stating Spar would have to back out, and informed him to communicate this to the department.

Bosman said they had to pull out because their agreement with Pancia was the commencement date of 1 June.

He added they were not equipped to handle the scope of the work demanded of them.

Bosman said:

Pancia is an independent retailer and customer of ours. He [Zungu] called us and asked if we can assist him for a pilot project regarding this programme.

"We said we can help him with a limited geography, with the pilot project set to run from June this year.



"We heard that he had been awarded the tender and wrote a letter to him on 24 March, which sets out pretty clearly the state of affairs."

KZN is the largest recipient of the nutrition programme in South Africa, with a budget of more than R2 billion to cater to about 2.4 million pupils across 5 400 schools in the province.

The meals are meant for some of the poorest pupils in low-fee schools where many come from families who live below the poverty line.

Bosman said he understood the value of the nutrition programme for children and families across the province.

"The NSNP is critical, and we are incredibly concerned that these schools have not received their meals."

Spar Group had high-level meetings about the programme, he added.

He said:

Notwithstanding [the cancelled tender with Pancia Retail], we can get in touch with the education department and see what we can do to assist.

"This is not something we can be thinking about in a month's time, it's something that needs assistance at the soonest."



By Wednesday, Bosman said, he spoke to his teams and would attempt to pull in Spar's South Rand, North Rand, Lowveld and Eastern Cape distribution centres to help.

"Meaning if we have to transport food, we must do it. I am not making any promises, but I can tell you we regard this as a massive issue, and we will do whatever we can to help."

He added Spar would directly communicate with the department.



