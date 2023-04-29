45m ago

Share

Spar Group willing to help education dept in KZN school nutrition programme, says CEO

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Spar group is willing to assist with school nutrition programmes.
The Spar group is willing to assist with school nutrition programmes.
Gallo Images/ OJ Koloti
  • The chairperson and interim CEO of the Spar Group, Mike Bosman, says they are willing to help the Department of Education with the National School Nutrition Programme debacle.
  • The programme is meant to deliver food to poverty-stricken pupils in schools.
  • Bosman says Spar understood the dire situation the department found itself in and will attempt to assist.

The head of the Spar Group has offered assistance to the KwaZulu-Natal education department after the main contractor in the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) pulled out of its contract on Wednesday.

Speaking to News24 from Dublin, Mike Bosman, the chairperson and interim CEO of Spar, said they were concerned about the school feeding saga and were willing to assist the department.

KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer confirmed on Wednesday the main service provider, Pancia Retail, had pulled out of the contract with the department after failing to adequately implement the programme for the second term.

In a circular to schools, the department announced it would go back to its old method of supply.

The old method will see local service providers located near schools providing meals.

The department called on service providers to work hastily through the long weekend to ensure pupils received meals by Tuesday, 2 May.

READ | KZN school food crisis will be fixed by Tuesday, says education dept after troublesome supplier bails

SPAR KZN previously agreed to offer technical support to Pancia, one of its independent retailers in the province, in terms of executing the contract if Pancia was to be successful.

The support was, however, conditional and limited to just one area and would only begin on 1 June 2023.

When Spar KZN realised it could not meet an earlier deadline outlined by Pancia, it wrote a letter to its owner, Prince Manzini Zungu, stating Spar would have to back out, and informed him to communicate this to the department.

Bosman said they had to pull out because their agreement with Pancia was the commencement date of 1 June.

He added they were not equipped to handle the scope of the work demanded of them.

Bosman said:

Pancia is an independent retailer and customer of ours. He [Zungu] called us and asked if we can assist him for a pilot project regarding this programme.

"We said we can help him with a limited geography, with the pilot project set to run from June this year.

"We heard that he had been awarded the tender and wrote a letter to him on 24 March, which sets out pretty clearly the state of affairs."

KZN is the largest recipient of the nutrition programme in South Africa, with a budget of more than R2 billion to cater to about 2.4 million pupils across 5 400 schools in the province.

The meals are meant for some of the poorest pupils in low-fee schools where many come from families who live below the poverty line.

Bosman said he understood the value of the nutrition programme for children and families across the province.

"The NSNP is critical, and we are incredibly concerned that these schools have not received their meals."

Spar Group had high-level meetings about the programme, he added.

He said:

Notwithstanding [the cancelled tender with Pancia Retail], we can get in touch with the education department and see what we can do to assist.

"This is not something we can be thinking about in a month's time, it's something that needs assistance at the soonest."

By Wednesday, Bosman said, he spoke to his teams and would attempt to pull in Spar's South Rand, North Rand, Lowveld and Eastern Cape distribution centres to help.

"Meaning if we have to transport food, we must do it. I am not making any promises, but I can tell you we regard this as a massive issue, and we will do whatever we can to help."

He added Spar would directly communicate with the department. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sparkwazulu-nataldurbaneducationschool
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1460 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 252 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 1832 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.07
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.42
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
1,074.00
+0.9%
Palladium
1,501.22
+0.5%
Gold
1,989.78
0.0%
Silver
25.05
0.0%
Brent Crude
80.33
+2.6%
Top 40
72,583
+0.1%
All Share
78,218
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,000
-0.0%
Industrial 25
106,037
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,695
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo