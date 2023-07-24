49m ago

Share

Sparks fly at Gauteng school as man pulls out gun at protest over pupil's murder

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There was tension outside Tharabollo Secondary School between opposing groups of parents during an anti-crime protest on Monday morning.
There was tension outside Tharabollo Secondary School between opposing groups of parents during an anti-crime protest on Monday morning.
Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • There was tension on Monday outside a Vereeniging school where a Grade 10 pupil was stabbed to death last week.
  • Some parents were there to protest against crime and others to ensure the demonstration did not disrupt schooling.
  • One man pulled out a gun during an argument with a parent.

Parents of Tharabollo Secondary School pupils looked on in horror as a man pulled out a gun in the middle of anti-crime protest outside the Vereeniging school on Monday morning.

But parents quickly intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The parents had gathered outside the school to protest against crime after Grade 10 pupil, Thabo Xaba, 20, was stabbed to death on Friday.

As they protested, another group of parents arrived to make sure that the demonstration did not disrupt school activities.

READ | Two men arrested for allegedly killing cop who responded to robbery

As tensions between them rose, one woman hurled insults at some of the parents, prompting a man to approach her and remove a garden rake she had in her possession.

She continued with the insults, prompting him to slap her before pulling out a gun.

But other parents stepped in to try and calm them down.

The man eventually got into a car and drove off.

One parent, Mary Bodibe, told News24 she wasn't in favour of teaching and learning disruptions, but added that she feared for the safety of her Grade 10 son.

She said: 

My son told me what happened to his classmate. He was worried that Xaba's friends would seek revenge. I am here to ensure he is safe should they leave early. My son is a coward and not involved in gangs. He had been complaining about gangs fighting at this school. The government and the police must intervene before this escalates further.

Community patrollers could be seen searching pupils' bags as they entered the school.

They recovered knives, dagga, and other weapons from some of the pupils.

"We have been here since 07:00. Pupils arrived late. We searched and recovered knives, dagga, and other weapons from their bags. This school needs urgent intervention. We don't want to see more blood spilt," patroller Sithembiso Dlamini said.

Knives
Knives were recovered from pupils at Tharabollo Secondary School on Monday morning.
Ntwaagae Seleka/News24

According to an eyewitness, Xaba was stabbed three times outside the school.

The witness, a girl who attends the school, said she and Xaba were walking home when a fellow pupil and boys who did not attend the school attacked him.

"He was cornered by three boys. They claimed Xaba took earrings from one of the [assailants] earlier in the week," the girl said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgeducationprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 5712 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 236 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

3h ago

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.77
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.78
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.69
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.99
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
963.27
+0.2%
Palladium
1,295.60
+0.7%
Gold
1,960.13
-0.1%
Silver
24.40
-0.9%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,556
-0.0%
All Share
76,792
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,639
-0.9%
Industrial 25
104,112
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,908
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo