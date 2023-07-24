Sparks fly at Gauteng school as man pulls out gun at protest over pupil's murder

There was tension on Monday outside a Vereeniging school where a Grade 10 pupil was stabbed to death last week.

Some parents were there to protest against crime and others to ensure the demonstration did not disrupt schooling.

One man pulled out a gun during an argument with a parent.

Parents of Tharabollo Secondary School pupils looked on in horror as a man pulled out a gun in the middle of anti-crime protest outside the Vereeniging school on Monday morning.

But parents quickly intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The parents had gathered outside the school to protest against crime after Grade 10 pupil, Thabo Xaba, 20, was stabbed to death on Friday.

As they protested, another group of parents arrived to make sure that the demonstration did not disrupt school activities.

As tensions between them rose, one woman hurled insults at some of the parents, prompting a man to approach her and remove a garden rake she had in her possession.

She continued with the insults, prompting him to slap her before pulling out a gun.

But other parents stepped in to try and calm them down.

The man eventually got into a car and drove off.

One parent, Mary Bodibe, told News24 she wasn't in favour of teaching and learning disruptions, but added that she feared for the safety of her Grade 10 son.

She said:

My son told me what happened to his classmate. He was worried that Xaba's friends would seek revenge. I am here to ensure he is safe should they leave early. My son is a coward and not involved in gangs. He had been complaining about gangs fighting at this school. The government and the police must intervene before this escalates further.

Community patrollers could be seen searching pupils' bags as they entered the school.

They recovered knives, dagga, and other weapons from some of the pupils.

"We have been here since 07:00. Pupils arrived late. We searched and recovered knives, dagga, and other weapons from their bags. This school needs urgent intervention. We don't want to see more blood spilt," patroller Sithembiso Dlamini said.

Ntwaagae Seleka/News24

According to an eyewitness, Xaba was stabbed three times outside the school.

The witness, a girl who attends the school, said she and Xaba were walking home when a fellow pupil and boys who did not attend the school attacked him.

"He was cornered by three boys. They claimed Xaba took earrings from one of the [assailants] earlier in the week," the girl said.