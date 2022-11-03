SPCA confident 'justice will be served' as search for Constantia baboon killer continues

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says it's confident "justice will be delivered" upon the person who killed a pregnant baboon in upmarket Constantia, Cape Town, in September.

A small calibre bullet was recently recovered from the animal's corpse. The SPCA said the post-mortem also recovered lead pellets from the body.

Last week, the organisation opened a case with the police for killing an animal, unlawfully hunting a protected species, and discharging a firearm in a residential area.

"To cause any animal such horrific suffering is inexcusable," read a media statement from the animal charity.

Beauty Without Cruelty has offered an R8 000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Two "baboon angels" volunteers close to the scene at the time of the incident submitted affidavits, claiming they heard a shot from a property on Monterey Drive.

The angels are activists who monitor the baboon troop after the Cape Town Metro removed baboon rangers from the area due to a "lack of contingent funds".



