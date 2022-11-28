SPCA confiscates three pit bulls believed to have killed woman in Eastern Cape

The SPCA in the Eastern Cape confiscated the three pit bulls alleged to have mauled a woman to death on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidoo said the 37-year-old woman, who was attacked on her way to work, had been identified as Zimkhitha Gaga.

Authorities could not initially identify the breed because the dogs were not at the scene where Gaga was found.

Two men witnessed the dogs attacking Gaga on Alfred Road. They alerted local security guards, who called the police.

Gaga sustained severe injuries to her face and upper body. She died before she could receive medical attention, Naidoo said.

"At this stage, the investigation remains an inquest," she said.

The owner of the dogs lives in the area.

Last week, News24 reported that a 15-month-old toddler died after a pit bull attack at a farm in East London.