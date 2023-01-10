1h ago

SPCA 'disappointed' after men accused of stoning seal granted R1 000 bail

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
A Cape fur seal was rescued after being stoned in Monwabisi beach, Khayelitsha on Sunday.
PHOTO: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
  • Four accused appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court for attacking and stoning a Cape fur seal on Sunday.
  • They were each granted bail of R1 000.
  • The SPCA said it was "disappointed" in the court's decision to grant bail. 

Four men who attacked and stoned a trapped Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town on Sunday were each granted R1 000 bail in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Luxoli Godana, 26, Nyameko Titi, 18, Nkosinathi Ndzendevu, 19, and Sibusiso Zamani, 22, were all charged with animal cruelty and contravening the Animal Protection Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused had been released on R1 000 each. 

"Their case has been postponed to 15 February for further investigation," Ntabazalila said on Tuesday.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has since expressed disappointment that the court granted bail. 

"We are disappointed. This animal endured terrible cruelty, and the bail does not fit the crime," spokesperson Jaco Pieterse said. 

On Sunday, the SPCA was alerted by concerned onlookers watching a group of men attack and stone the seal while it was trapped and unable to escape.

Pieterse said the seal was rushed to a private 24-hour veterinary practice where it was humanely euthanised due to the severity of its injuries.

SPCA wildlife officer Jon Friedman said: "Seeing the broken condition this animal was in when it was carried off the beach made my blood run cold. Not in 37 years of working in wildlife welfare have I seen such a case of abject cruelty visited on a defenceless animal that was, in all likelihood, just minding its own business."

According to the SPCA, one of the men had said they were tasked to kill the seal by a traditional healer who offered them R3 000.

The body said it had not yet been able to reach the alleged traditional healer.

"We urge the public not to approach wild animals, especially seals resting on our coastlines. If you are concerned about the seal or its well-being, instead call the SPCA Wildlife Department. Seals remain wild animals and can cause severe damage if they bite a person." said Pieterse. 

To report any wildlife incidents, contact 021 700 4158/9.


