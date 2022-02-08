SPCA offers R5 000 reward for information after busting illegal dogfighting in Cape Town

The SPCA is offering a reward of R5 000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in illegal dogfighting.

Law enforcement, together with the SPCA, removed a pit bull from a Tafelsig home.

The SPCA said, if found guilty, there was a possibility of a fine of up to R80 000 and/or imprisonment for up to 24 months.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Monday said it was offering a R5 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved in illegal dogfighting in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Members of the public alerted the SPCA to brutal scenes at a Tafelsig residence, where two pit bulls were involved in a vicious dogfight.

Belinda Abraham, spokesperson for the SPCA, said the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit managed to trace and locate one of the dogs involved in the fight. The other dog is still missing.

READ | Why birds in the Eastern Cape have been dropping dead from the sky

"We managed to seize one of the dogs. The owner of the dog used his neighbour's house for the dogfight. The animal is currently undergoing tests to see if it would be able to be rehabilitated from its aggression," she said.

Inspectors Jaco Pieterse and Marco Syce managed to lure the dog into the SPCA van before taking it back to the organisation's premises.

"The whereabouts of the second dog, a brown pit bull, is unknown. We are calling on members of the public to come forward with any information that assists in finding this dog," said Pieterse.

Photo Supplied Supplied

The animal welfare organisation said such dogs were usually euthanised because they were not always able to recover from the aggression involved in dogfighting.



PICS | Chemical spill in Durban 'kills aquatic life', MPs say

"The SPCA is currently gathering all necessary documentation pertaining to the incident, and charges of animal cruelty and dogfighting will be filed in the next few days at the Mitchells Plain police station," said the SPCA.



The City of Cape Town's law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers assisted the SPCA to remove the dog.

Photo Supplied Supplied

"There were no altercations with the officers or the people that were at the property where the dog was," said Dyason.



Abraham said dogfighting was illegal in South Africa and any person found guilty could be fined up to R80 000 and/or imprisonment for up to 24 months.

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) said it hoped this year would bring fewer cases of animal cruelty.

Allen Perrins, AWS spokesperson, said staff members at the shelter had to "control their emotions" when Patsy, a 13-year-old Maltese Cross from Lentegeur, was recently admitted with an infected, prolapsed vagina and terminal cancer.

"Her badly infected wounds were horrendous, and she must have been in excruciating pain, yet her cruel owner chose to ignore her cries – instead he burst into tears when confronted," said Perrins.