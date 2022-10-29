SPCA opens criminal case after Constantia baboon shot dead

The SPCA has laid criminal charges against the perpetrator who shot and killed a female baboon in Constantia last month.

It is understood the baboon was pregnant when she was shot.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on Thursday laid criminal charges against the perpetrator who subsequently shot and killed a chacma pregnant female baboon in Bel Ombre, Constantia last month.

The organisation laid the charges under the Animal Protection Act 71 of 1962 relating to the "horrific suffering" the baboon experienced, in addition to charges under the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 for the use of a firearm in a residential area and the Nature Conservation Ordinance 19 of 1974 for the unlawful hunting of a protected species.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

"According to information available at this stage, it appears that a female baboon sustained a gunshot wound and sustained serious injuries in the vicinity of Monterey Drive in Constantia and was discovered on Sunday 25 September 2022. Members of the SPCA was present on the scene.

"The motive for the attack on the animal is unknown. The unknown suspect is yet to be arrested."

According to the SPCA spokesperson Jaco Pieterse, the baboon had to be euthanised due to the "severe" extent of its injuries.

READ | Animal rights group offers R8 000 reward in search of person who shot, killed baboon in Constantia

“The SPCA is of the opinion that the baboon was tortured before being shot. To cause any animal such horrific suffering is inexcusable. The bullet penetrated her lung, and she was lying on the road gasping for air when we found her. Even though we were alerted to the shooting, we were shocked to find her like that,” said Pieterse.

Pieterse said the SPCA had to call a wildlife veterinarian to the scene to have the baboon darted and sedated before the animal could be examined.

Photo Supplied

“The severity of the trauma she experienced and the area of injury made euthanasia the most humane option,” added Pieterse.

It’s understood a full post-mortem was also conducted at the SPCA where a penetrating wound to the baboon’s chest was found and a small calibre bullet was removed from the muscle adjacent to the spine.

“The bullet had penetrated the lobe of the baboon’s right lower lung. The examination also found several pellets – believed to have been fired from an airgun rifle (better known as a pellet gun) - in various parts of the animal’s body,” Pieterse said.

"The SPCA condemns in the strongest terms the unnecessary and cruel use of force against sentient wildlife on the urban edges of Cape Town and is confident that justice will be delivered against the perpetrator."





According to Pieterse, ten baboons had to be euthanised this year due to various injuries sustained, including "being shot at."

News24 previously reported that Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC) put up an R8 000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed the baboon.

BWC national spokesperson Toni Brockhoven described the shooting as "despicable" and held the City of Cape Town responsible after it removed rangers that had been assigned to monitor baboons in Constantia since April.



