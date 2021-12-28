SPCA removes lodged fishhooks from seal in Kalk Bay harbour

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA removed fishhooks from a seal in Kalk Bay harbour.

The fishhooks were lodged in the seal about three weeks ago.

The ingestion of fish hooks is dangerous for all marine species.

A seal was rescued after enduring pain for about three weeks due to lodged fishhooks.

The seal was rescued on Monday morning in Kalk Bay harbour, said the head of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's Inspectorate Department, Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.

Pieterse removed the fishhooks from the seal's side and rear flipper.

"Calls were coming in from the public about the injured seal - but, every time we responded, the seal was already back in the sea and we couldn't safely catch him," Pieterse said.

Early on Monday morning, though, the seal was found sleeping on the Kalk Bay pier.

According to the spokesperson for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Belinda Abraham, it could not be said with certainty how the fishhooks were lodged in the seal.

It was, however, believed the seal was swimming in an area where local fishermen were fishing.

"We can only assume that he swam into their lines and became hooked in the process and broke the line, or that hooks and fishing lines had been irresponsibly discarded along the pier where they may have become lodged in his skin," said Abraham.

Abraham said marine life were exposed to all sorts of injuries caused by the irresponsible discarding of hooks and fishing lines.

Most of the injuries related to fishing line and bait box bands, which caused strangulating deep tissue injuries if not removed timeously.



"The ingestion of fishhooks is dangerous for all species because it often results in internal bleeding, regurgitation of food, tissue damage, pain and death," said Abraham.