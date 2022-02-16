Speaker declines ATM request for secret ballot for motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined the African Transformation Movement's request for a secret ballot for its motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) request for a secret ballot for its motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.



The ATM wrote a letter last Friday, requesting Mapisa-Nqakula to reconsider its request following a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling in December last year.

The SCA had set aside the previous decision of the Speaker to decline the request for a secret ballot on the proposed motion of no confidence due to the process followed in arriving at a decision.

The SCA ruled in the ATM's favour and found former Speaker Thandi Modise had misinterpreted her discretionary powers.

Mapisa-Nqakula had considered the latest correspondence and the issues raised in the ATM's letters, dated 7 December 2021 and 11 February 2022.

Parliament said in a statement the Speaker had considered several factors, among them the contestation among candidates leading up to the electoral conference of the ruling party in December. It added Mapisa-Nqakula found nothing that suggested violence or any other threat prevailed at this time in respect of any of these circumstances, beyond what were normal tensions in a democracy.

Parliament said she was satisfied these factors did not lead her to conclude openness and transparency should not prevail, as they were, in her view, events that did not point to a toxic and highly charged atmosphere, but rather events that could only take place if all systems were generally functioning within a constitutional democracy.

Mapisa-Nqakula stressed no political environment would be entirely free of political tensions between or within parties.



"This has been the most important consideration. I am aware that political contestation exists within the governing party, of which the president is the national leader.

"It is not unusual for such tensions to exist in political parties. However, the court has emphasised that whether an open or secret voting mechanism is used remains at the discretion of the Speaker. It stressed that the circumstances would dictate the decision, which suggests that both mechanisms are permissible."

She said she was unaware of any threats to the lives or property of any members of the National Assembly resulting from the exercise of their duties as members.



"This leads me to the conclusion that the circumstances warrant a departure from the constitutional foundation principles of openness and transparency," she said.