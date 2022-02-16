15m ago

add bookmark

Speaker declines ATM request for secret ballot for motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

Marvin Charles
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined the African Transformation Movement's request for a secret ballot for its motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • The ATM wrote a letter last Friday, requesting Mapisa-Nqakula reconsider its request following a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in December last year.
  • The SCA ruled in the ATM's favour and found former Speaker Thandi Modise had misinterpreted her discretionary powers.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) request for a secret ballot for its motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ATM wrote a letter last Friday, requesting Mapisa-Nqakula to reconsider its request following a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling in December last year.

The SCA had set aside the previous decision of the Speaker to decline the request for a secret ballot on the proposed motion of no confidence due to the process followed in arriving at a decision.

The SCA ruled in the ATM's favour and found former Speaker Thandi Modise had misinterpreted her discretionary powers.

Mapisa-Nqakula had considered the latest correspondence and the issues raised in the ATM's letters, dated 7 December 2021 and 11 February 2022. 

READ MORE | Speaker 'applying her mind afresh' to ATM's secret ballot request for motion of no-confidence in Ramaphosa

Parliament said in a statement the Speaker had considered several factors, among them the contestation among candidates leading up to the electoral conference of the ruling party in December. It added Mapisa-Nqakula found nothing that suggested violence or any other threat prevailed at this time in respect of any of these circumstances, beyond what were normal tensions in a democracy.

Parliament said she was satisfied these factors did not lead her to conclude openness and transparency should not prevail, as they were, in her view, events that did not point to a toxic and highly charged atmosphere, but rather events that could only take place if all systems were generally functioning within a constitutional democracy.  

Mapisa-Nqakula stressed no political environment would be entirely free of political tensions between or within parties.

"This has been the most important consideration. I am aware that political contestation exists within the governing party, of which the president is the national leader.

"It is not unusual for such tensions to exist in political parties. However, the court has emphasised that whether an open or secret voting mechanism is used remains at the discretion of the Speaker. It stressed that the circumstances would dictate the decision, which suggests that both mechanisms are permissible." 

ramaphosa
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula pictured with President Cyril Ramaphosa before SONA 2022.

She said she was unaware of any threats to the lives or property of any members of the National Assembly resulting from the exercise of their duties as members.

"This leads me to the conclusion that the circumstances warrant a departure from the constitutional foundation principles of openness and transparency," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosanosiviwe mapisa-nqakulawestern capecape townpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1286 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8154 votes
I don't know
9% - 911 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.02
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.39
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,868.64
+0.8%
Silver
23.57
+0.9%
Palladium
2,282.50
+1.2%
Platinum
1,063.00
+3.4%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,736
+0.8%
All Share
76,503
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,015
+2.1%
Industrial 25
92,337
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,364
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo