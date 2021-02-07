1h ago

'Spears down' as Malema and Mboweni bury the hatchet

Jason Felix
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
  • EFF leader Julius Malema and Finance Minister Tito have agreed to "grow South Africa" together.
  • Mboweni and Malema exchanged pleasantries on Twitter following their conversation.
  • The spears are down, and the conversation was good, Mboweni tweeted on Saturday.

EFF leader Julius Malema appears to be a darling among South African politicians.

Following his tea meeting with former president Jacob Zuma, Malema and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni have agreed to put the "spears down".

Mboweni's shoes and unconventional cooking has always been a hot topic amongst leaders and supporters of the EFF on Twitter.

But this time around, more serious matters were discussed.

"Julius_S_Malema called. Good conversation. No issues anymore. Spears down now. Let’s grow South Africa together. He can confirm," Mboweni tweeted on Saturday.

Replying to Mboweni's tweet, Malema said: "Indeed".

Malema's call to Mboweni comes shortly after a meeting with Zuma on Friday.

READ | Great tea party fightback: Zuma, Malema part of elaborate campaign to undermine Ramaphosa

The EFF's commander-in-chief made a dramatic helicopter entrance for his meeting with the former president at his Nkandla homestead.

Malema was joined by party spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and former national chairperson Dali Mpofu.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina facilitated the meeting, which was also attended by ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni.

Last week, Zuma sparked outrage when he said in a statement that he would disregard an order by the Constitutional Court to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture because he had an issue with how it was constituted.

Zuma indicated that he intended to defy a Constitutional Court order compelling him to answer questions at the commission.

READ ALSO | No party colours at Zuma, Malema tea party - and no comment either

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule reacted defensively in an effort to deflect questions about Jacob Zuma's defiance of the inquiry, saying the former president should not be suspended from the party for what he believes in.

While Magashule came to Zuma's defence, the ANC national executive committee is expected to discuss the matter at its upcoming meeting on 13 and 14 February.

In a statement, the EFF said although Zuma's defiance of the Constitutional Court was "misguided", it felt that the commission was a "factional instrument" devised by Ramaphosa to protect "capitalist money".

Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, were reported to be under investigation by the Zondo commission themselves due to their alleged role in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Malema, who Zuma hailed as a possible future president of the country when Malema supported his rise to power in 2007, subsequently became one of the most vocal campaigners for Zuma's expulsion from the presidency.

On Friday President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed hope that Zuma, might yet be persuaded to change his mind about appearing at the state capture inquiry.

