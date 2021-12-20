10m ago

Special Assignment's Busisiwe Ntuli says there was never an intention to air interdicted episode

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
The SABC building in Auckland Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Veli Nhlapo
  • Phathiswa Magopeni's disciplinary hearing has heard that the  SABC was willing to comply with a court order that barred it from broadcasting a Special Assignment episode.
  • The show was aired because of an error in programme codes, the hearing heard.
  • Advocate Nazir Cassim is chairing the disciplinary hearing.

The SABC was willing to comply with a court order that it should not air an interdicted programme, Special Assignment executive producer Busisiwe Ntuli testified on Monday during the disciplinary hearing of the broadcaster's head of news Phathiswa Magopeni.

Ntuli told advocate Nazir Cassim, who is chairing the hearing, that they found out an hour before the programme was due to air that it had been interdicted.

Magopeni has been charged with a failure to execute her duties, putting the SABC into disrepute and airing a show that was interdicted.

Ntuli testified that the programme was cancelled but was aired a few weeks later by mistake.

"We wanted to respect the law. We knew that we could not air the programme," Ntuli said.

She said while they respected the court's decision, she wanted to continue fighting it.

"We were being muzzled by corporate bullies and we should not allow them to do so. We needed to find a way in which the interdict should be challenged."

On the night the interdicted episode was played, she checked their records and discovered that the programme codes for the interdicted show and the replacement were similar.

"I determined this is why the other programme was picked up."

Ntuli said the change in the programme codes was done by a technician.

She said the programme was not removed from the system because they didn't think a mistake would happen.

"None of us knew this mistake would happen. We did not anticipate that a mistake would happen."

Asked whether there was an intention to air the programme, Ntuli said: "Never."

Asked whether the airing of the show was the news department's fault, she said: "Not as far as I have determined."

Ntuli added that her unit provided the correct information to the video entertainment department.

"They needed to verify that the content we provided them with corresponds with the programme that was to air on that day. They have an obligation to ensure that whatever is shown to the South African public is checked and verified."

Explaining what she learnt from the ordeal, Ntuli said: "I believe there is a systematic issue, chairperson. The people who allocate codes should not allocate the same ones."

