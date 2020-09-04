1h ago

Special needs pupils return to classrooms without desks and windows

Bernard Chiguvare
Pupils at Tshilwavhusiku Razwimisani Special School near Louis Trichardt have returned to classrooms without desks and windows among other things.
Bernard Chiguvare/GroundUp
Bernard Chiguvare/GroundUp
  • Pupils at a special needs school near Louis Trichardt are forced to use classrooms without desks.
  • Parents have previously had to collect donations to complete a section of the school used by grades R to 3.
  • The department said the contractor was fired in 2018 for non-performance - a new tender bid was expected to be advertised soon.

On a cold Wednesday morning this week, a group of Grade 4 pupils at Tshilwavhusiku Razwimisani Special School near Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, returned to classrooms without desks, GroundUp reports.

Some classrooms were without window panes or flooring. Pupils have had to put up wooden boards to shield them from the cold air.

The classroom, resembling a construction site, was meant to be completed two years ago along with two other classrooms and an administration block. When construction was abruptly halted in 2018, the school governing body members said they unsuccessfully made several attempts to get answers from the provincial education department since then.

Tshilwavhusiku has 229 pupils from grades R to 5. The Grade R to 3 classrooms were built and furnished by parents and donations from the Khoroni Hotel.

Before lockdown, the Grade 4 and 5 pupils were taught in classrooms made of zinc sheets and wood. When they returned to school, teachers were forced to use the incomplete classrooms to maintain social distancing.

The unfinished classrooms and administration block
The unfinished classrooms and administration block at Tshilwavhusiku Razwimisani Special School.

"What is holding up the construction of the classrooms? Learners are now back and there is no way we can accommodate them in the shack classrooms. I am sure the department would take action only after a tragedy," said Lavhelani Ramapulana, SGB deputy chairperson.

"We are appealing for the department to give us the balance of the money that was supposed to be paid to the contractor so that we can finish the buildings. If the department does not resume construction soon, parents again might take it on themselves to finish up the classrooms," she said.

In response to detailed questions, Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Limpopo education, said the department was also not happy with the delays.

"The contractor initially appointed has been terminated due to non-performance. We are ready to re-advertise for another service provider. We are hoping to conclude this process as soon as possible for the benefit of the school," she said.

