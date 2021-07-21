1h ago

add bookmark

Special official funeral for National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Chair Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National House of Traditional Leaders chairperson, Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu. Photo:Twitter
National House of Traditional Leaders chairperson, Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu. Photo:Twitter
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a state funeral for deceased Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu.
  • The national flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country until the day of the funeral service.
  • The service will be held on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the deceased chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL), Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu.

"The Special Official Funeral Service is declared on condition of compliance with regulation 11B, Sub-regulation 8 of Covid-19 Regulations issued by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Government Notice No.R398 of 25 March 2020," Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Wednesday.

Inkosi Mahlangu, of the Ndzundza Mabusa Traditional Council, died on 16 July 2021. Tributes poured in for Inkosi Mahlangu, who was described as a strong leader in traditional structures, an advocate for the administration of land rights, and standing firm against gender-based violence.

The late traditional leader was elected as chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders in 2017. He had previously served as the institution's deputy chairperson, News24 reported.

READ | Tributes pour in for National House of Traditional Leaders chairperson

Seale added that Mahlangu was an outstanding champion of the role of traditional leaders in the development and empowerment of communities.

"As chairperson of the NHTKL, he supported the development of traditional communities through the developmental monarch approach to rural development.

"He also championed the Invest Rural Strategy to drive inclusive economic growth in rural areas," Seale said.

President Ramaphosa has authorised the national flag to be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Wednesday, 21 July 2021, until the evening of the day of the funeral service on Friday, 23 July 2021.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
inkosi sipho mahlangucyril ramaphosa
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 1061 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1738 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
50% - 2757 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.62
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.00
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,805.26
-0.3%
Silver
25.22
+1.1%
Palladium
2,670.86
+1.1%
Platinum
1,078.13
+0.8%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
60,502
+1.4%
All Share
66,559
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,138
+1.7%
Industrial 25
87,506
+1.4%
Financial 15
12,581
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

30m ago

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

4h ago

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

6h ago

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

6h ago

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games
USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

6h ago

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers
Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos

7h ago

Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos
160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

8h ago

160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers
High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics

8h ago

High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

9h ago

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo