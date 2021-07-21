Special official funeral for National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Chair Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a state funeral for deceased Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country until the day of the funeral service.

The service will be held on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the deceased chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL), Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu.

"The Special Official Funeral Service is declared on condition of compliance with regulation 11B, Sub-regulation 8 of Covid-19 Regulations issued by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Government Notice No.R398 of 25 March 2020," Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Wednesday.

Inkosi Mahlangu, of the Ndzundza Mabusa Traditional Council, died on 16 July 2021. Tributes poured in for Inkosi Mahlangu, who was described as a strong leader in traditional structures, an advocate for the administration of land rights, and standing firm against gender-based violence.

The late traditional leader was elected as chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders in 2017. He had previously served as the institution's deputy chairperson, News24 reported.

Seale added that Mahlangu was an outstanding champion of the role of traditional leaders in the development and empowerment of communities.

"As chairperson of the NHTKL, he supported the development of traditional communities through the developmental monarch approach to rural development.

"He also championed the Invest Rural Strategy to drive inclusive economic growth in rural areas," Seale said.

President Ramaphosa has authorised the national flag to be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Wednesday, 21 July 2021, until the evening of the day of the funeral service on Friday, 23 July 2021.

