1h ago

add bookmark

Special provincial funeral for former defence deputy minister Mluleki George

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former defence deputy minister Mluleki George
Former defence deputy minister Mluleki George
Media24 Archives
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded former defence deputy minister Mluleki George a special provincial funeral category two.
  • Ramaphosa declared the official funeral with a condition that it follows stipulated Covid-19 regulations. 
  • Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko will stand in for premier Oscar Mabuyane at the funeral service to be held outside King William's Town.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded former defence deputy minister Mluleki George a Special Provincial Funeral Category Two. 

George, who died on Tuesday aged 72, will be laid to rest during the official send-off in his home village of Kwa-Qongqotha, close to Phakamisa, outside King Wiliam's Town, on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape government spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the funeral follows on the decision by the President to declare the funeral service a Special Provincial Funeral Category Two. This was announced by the Eastern Cape government on Monday. Category 2 provincial funerals are usually granted to the deputy speaker of the provincial legislature, and the option exists for the Premier of a province to request such a funeral for distinguished members of the province, this request is granted by the President.

George, a respected freedom fighter, became a Member of Parliament in 1994.

He served in various positions including as a member of the portfolio committee of Minerals and Energy, Correctional Services, and Intelligence in Parliament from 1994 to 1999.

He was elected Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Safety and Security from 1999 to 2004, before serving as Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of South Africa from 29 April 2004 until 25 September 2008.

Sicwetsha said the declaration of the former deputy minister's official funeral was issued on condition that there shall be full compliance with regulation 11B, sub regulation 8, of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations issued by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in the Government Notice no R398 of 25 March 2020.

Eastern Cape Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Mlungisi Mvoko, will, on behalf of Premier Oscar Lubabalo Mabuyane, represent the provincial government and people of the Eastern Cape province at the funeral.

George's remains will arrive at his home at 07:00 followed by his burial service between 08:30 to 09:00.

The funeral service will commence between 09:00 and 11:00.

The funeral will be live-streamed on all Eastern Cape Office of the Premier online and social media platforms.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capemluleki george
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
46% - 2417 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
49% - 2593 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
5% - 240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-1.30)
ZAR/GBP
20.96
(-1.38)
ZAR/EUR
18.86
(-1.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(-1.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.24)
Gold
1848.82
(+0.29)
Silver
25.14
(+0.88)
Platinum
1038.00
(+0.72)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2378.00
(+1.15)
All Share
63759.93
(+0.38)
Top 40
58717.77
(+0.50)
Financial 15
12092.21
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
83021.42
(+1.79)
Resource 10
65071.39
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo