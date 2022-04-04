48m ago

add bookmark

Special Task Force rescues supermarket staff taken hostage in KwaZulu-Natal store

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police special task force at a hostage negotiation in Sundumbili, KZN
Police special task force at a hostage negotiation in Sundumbili, KZN
IPSS

Dramatic scenes played out in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning when members of the police's Special Task Force breached a cash and carry store to rescue 10 staff members who were held hostage.

The manager and staff were accosted when they opened the store in Sundumbili, north of Durban, on Monday morning.

The assailants took them inside the premises where they held them hostage.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said there were six gunmen who were armed with rifles and pistols.

"Seven staff were locked in a cold storage unit. They freed themselves and escaped after police arrived."

The Special Task Force was then summoned.

"They looked for armed robbers and in the process, found [another] three staff members who were released. Police are still sweeping the building looking for the armed men."

Task force members and a hostage negotiator breached the property.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics spokesperson Dylan Meyrick and his team are outside the store.

He said staff members were being treated for hypothermia.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the number of hostages as the story develops.



Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu natalcrime
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 3647 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.59
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.14
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.10
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,930.61
+0.3%
Silver
24.76
+0.5%
Palladium
2,324.00
+1.9%
Platinum
994.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
69,298
+0.5%
All Share
76,265
+0.5%
Resource 10
82,617
+0.4%
Industrial 25
82,801
+0.8%
Financial 15
17,764
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape...

02 Apr

PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape on eve of Ramadan
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

01 Apr

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

01 Apr

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim

01 Apr

WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo