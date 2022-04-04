Special Task Force rescues supermarket staff taken hostage in KwaZulu-Natal store

Dramatic scenes played out in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning when members of the police's Special Task Force breached a cash and carry store to rescue 10 staff members who were held hostage.

The manager and staff were accosted when they opened the store in Sundumbili, north of Durban, on Monday morning.

The assailants took them inside the premises where they held them hostage.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said there were six gunmen who were armed with rifles and pistols.



"Seven staff were locked in a cold storage unit. They freed themselves and escaped after police arrived."

The Special Task Force was then summoned.

"They looked for armed robbers and in the process, found [another] three staff members who were released. Police are still sweeping the building looking for the armed men."

Task force members and a hostage negotiator breached the property.



IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics spokesperson Dylan Meyrick and his team are outside the store.

He said staff members were being treated for hypothermia.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the number of hostages as the story develops.









