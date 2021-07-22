Special Tribunal adjourns case against Hlaudi Motsoeneng, ex-SABC execs due to late filing

The SABC and Special Investigating Unit had jointly instituted legal proceedings to recover the money paid to "music legends".

The SABC wants the tribunal to review and set aside the decision which was taken by Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine former executives.

The 53 "music legends" received R50 000 each.

Proceedings in the case against former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine former executives, in which the public broadcaster seeks to recover R2.5 million paid to "music legends", had to be adjourned as two of the respondents in the case filed their papers late.



The two respondents - former general manager of commercial Tshifhiwa Mulaudzi and former general manager for operations Nompumelelo Phasha - only filed their papers on Thursday morning.

Their legal representative, McGregor Kufa, told the Special Tribunal his clients wanted to proceed with the case but had financial challenges.

He said: "… litigation is expensive. They are out of pocket [and] they have been persistently pelted with litigation by the SABC."

McGregor accused the public broadcaster of "victimising" his clients.

But Judge Lebogang Modiba, who was hearing the application, said the parties were given dates on which papers needed to be filed.



Modiba, however, granted Mulaudzi and Phasha's application for condonation.

She ordered the parties to file outstanding court papers by 31 August.

The SABC and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had jointly instituted legal proceedings with the tribunal to recover the money paid to the "music legends".

Unlawfully

The broadcaster wants the tribunal to review and set aside the decision taken on 24 July 2016 by Motsoeneng and the executives to "unlawfully award about 53 musicians, identified as music legends, with an amount of R50 000 each".

Motsoeneng is the first respondent in the case.

Other respondents include former acting chief financial officer Aubrey Raphela, former group executive for sports Solly Motsweni, former group executive for radio Leslie Ntloko, former group executive for television Nomsa Philiso, former group executive for news and current affairs Simon Tebele, former executive of corporate affairs Bessie Tugwana and former acting group CEO James Aguma.

The SABC wants the tribunal to declare the decision "unlawful, invalid and to set aside". It also wants it to order the respondents to repay the money in their personal capacity.