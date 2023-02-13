21m ago

Special Tribunal dismisses ex-Eskom manager's bid to have preservation order reconsidered

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
Authorities have been granted an order to freeze a former Eskom employee's assets. Photo: William Horne
  • Former Eskom manager Duduzile Moyo's application to have a preservation order reconsidered has been dismissed. 
  • The SIU welcomed the Special Tribunal's order to dismiss the application. 
  • Moyo allegedly benefitted from a multimillion-rand contract to transport water to the Kusile power station. 

The Special Tribunal has dismissed, with costs, an application by former Eskom manager Duduzile Moyo to have a preservation order reconsidered.    

In a statement on Monday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomed the tribunal's decision.

The SIU successfully applied to have Moyo's pension benefits frozen in September last year, pending the conclusion of its investigations.

According to the SIU, Moyo resigned from the power utility when the unit started probing contracts she was managing at two power stations.

An investigation by the SIU revealed that Moyo unlawfully benefitted R24 584 000 from a multimillion-rand contract to transport water from Kendal power station to Kusile power station.

According to the SIU, the contract was signed with a company called Tamukelo.   

"Moyo signed 23 payment certificates for Tamukelo between December 2011 and July 2014, at a cost of approximately R138 million.

"Furthermore, the SIU probe revealed that Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo, whilst she negotiated and managed Eskom's contract with Tamukelo. The modus operandi employed by Moyo was to create structures of entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds," the unit said.

The SIU added: 

There was a clear conflict of interest, in that she received these funds in circumstances as part of her duties and functions as middle management. Moyo was also part of a team that presented the negotiation strategy of the Tamukelo tender, worth R300 million, to the tender and procurement committee.

"Moyo also deceived Eskom and repeatedly made fraudulency misrepresentation, declaring that there was no conflict of interest when dealing with Tamukelo and other role-players for five years when signing Eskom's annual declaration of conflict of interest policy."

Meanwhile, in another matter, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit and the SIU a preservation order to freeze a luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates, Pretoria, a Mercedes Benz Viano and Chevrolet Utility belonging to Moyo and her husband, Mmoloki Moyo, in November 2022.



