56m ago

add bookmark

Special Tribunal for frozen bank accounts linked to Gauteng irregular PPE tender to start

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thandisizwe Diko during a press conference of the mornachs to discuss the cannibis industry in East London.
Thandisizwe Diko during a press conference of the mornachs to discuss the cannibis industry in East London.
Lubabalo Ngcukana/City Press
  • The Special Tribunal is to hear arguments in a matter between the Special Investigating Unit and 40 Gauteng-based contractors who benefited from PPE contracts.
  • The tribunal previously granted an interim order freezing the bank accounts of the 40 entities.
  • The tribunal now has to determine whether it should make the interim order final.

The Special Tribunal is expected to hear arguments on Tuesday in a matter between the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and 40 Gauteng-based contractors that benefitted from a tender involving the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tribunal will sit in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The arguments follow the urgent application by the SIU, which led to the freezing of R38.7 million held in the contractors' bank accounts.

News24 previously reported that the SIU obtained an interim order against entities linked to a Gauteng health department PPE tender that was allegedly irregularly obtained. 

Among these were accounts linked to Ledla Structural Development, Royal Bhaca Projects and Mediwaste.

READ | SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng irregular PPE tender, blocks pension

Bhaca Projects is owned by Madzikane ll Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

The SIU argued that Ledla Structural Development (Pty) Ltd was awarded a contract for the supply of Covid-19 items, and that the tender was unlawfully, irregularly and corruptly awarded and at prices which were grossly inflated in excess of market-related prices.

It's also alleged that Ledla transferred a large portion of the proceeds it received into the bank accounts of various other entities and people.

In a statement, the tribunal said Tuesday's proceedings are aimed at determining whether the interim order should be made final.

The interim order also interdicted the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) from releasing pension benefits to the department's former chief financial officer, Mantsu Kabelo Lehloenya.

Lehloenya is accused of having signed off on irregular PPE contracts to the tune of R2 billion.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Read more on:
khusela dikogautengcorruption
Lottery
1 player wins the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
42% - 1145 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 1022 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.60
(-0.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.57
(-0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.48)
Gold
1910.07
(-0.15)
Silver
24.28
(-0.27)
Platinum
896.00
(+0.05)
Brent Crude
41.53
(+5.14)
Palladium
2350.48
(+0.48)
All Share
54524.05
(+0.56)
Top 40
50183.12
(+0.57)
Financial 15
10176.45
(-1.51)
Industrial 25
73823.57
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53031.38
(+0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo