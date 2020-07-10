53m ago

add bookmark

Special Tribunal halts pension payment to former NW health boss, orders SIU to finalise investigation

Jeanette Chabalala
Dr Thabo Lekalakala.
Dr Thabo Lekalakala.
Reginald Kanyane
  • The Special Tribunal has halted a pension payment of about R2 million to former North West department boss, Thabo Lekalakala. 
  • The application was brought by the SIU, which is investigating allegations of financial irregularities during Lekalakala's tenure.  
  • The tribunal has ordered the SIU to finalise the investigation within 60 days.  

The Special Tribunal has granted an order interdicting the payment of a pension benefit of about R2 million to former North West health department boss Thabo Lekalakala, pending an investigation into tender irregularities. 

The tribunal has, however, ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to fast track and complete the investigation within 60 days. 

In her ruling, Judge Thina Siwendu said: "It is ordered that the second and third respondent (the government employee pension fund and government pensions administration agency) be retrained and interdicted from paying out the entire pension benefit portion held by the second and/or third respondents and standing to the Pension Fund credit of the first respondent pending the action to be instituted by the applicants against the first respondent in the Special Investigating Unit, Special Tribunal."

READ | SIU wants former North West health boss's pension frozen pending probe of Gupta-linked deal

The SIU had approached the tribunal in an effort to halt the payment, pending investigations. 

Irregularities 

The SIU is looking into the tender irregularities involving Buthelezi Emergency Medical Services (Buthelezi EMS).

It has also made an application for the controversial mobile clinic tender, dubiously awarded to the Gupta-aligned company Mediosa, to be included in their investigation. 

Mediosa was allegedly awarded a R30 million, three-year contract, by the health department, in advance, and without it going out to tender, News24 previously reported.

Lekalakala was suspended on allegations of financial irregularities pertaining to his alleged involvement in the Mediosa scandal.

He then faced a disciplinary inquiry, which found him guilty of gross negligence.

READ HERE | Covid-19: Govt and AG to monitor relief fund closely - Ramaphosa

He was later dismissed. 

However, the SIU launched an investigation on a different tender and approached the tribunal on the basis that payment of his pension funds should be halted.

In August last year, Lekalakala was arrested, along with former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson, in relation to his "irregular" appointment as the head of the health department in 2014.

READ | Proclamation to investigate irregularities in Covid-19 relief fund at advanced stage, says SIU

Lekalakala allegedly provided false information - but, despite this, was still recommended for the post.

They were each released on R20 000 bail.

Again, in December, Lekalakala was charged with fraud and corruption related to the Mediosa contract, City Press reported.  Lekalakala was released on R5 000 bail.

Related Links
North West head of health on precautionary suspension three days after returning to office
Mediosa debacle: Suspension of North West health HOD extended
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo suspends health dept HOD over Mediosa contract
Read more on:
siumahikengcorruption
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Falling pregnant isn't always as easy as it seems. Did you fall pregnant:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
right away, what a blessing!
51% - 373 votes
after a while, it took a few months
17% - 128 votes
only after a year or more of trying
32% - 235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.77
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.95
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(+0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.01)
Gold
1798.20
(-0.26)
Silver
18.67
(+0.10)
Platinum
823.90
(-1.13)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1962.01
(+0.87)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

11h ago

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo