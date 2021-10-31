1h ago

Special votes: IEC dismisses presiding officer 'under the influence of alcohol'

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
  • The IEC reported four incidents on day one of special voting.
  • It includes the dismissal of a presiding officer in Mpumalanga, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
  • Special votes will close on Sunday at 17:00.

A presiding officer in Mpumalanga was dismissed after he was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) revealed in a statement on Sunday.

The IEC detailed incidents which took place on day one of the special votes in the 2021 municipal elections.

In addition to the presiding officer's dismissal, the IEC reported three other incidents.

"The commission is happy to report that, following an intervention by the law enforcement agencies, special voting is expected to continue in Camperdown, in KwaZulu-Natal. This is an area where eight voting stations could not open yesterday due to a dispute over traditional leadership," the statement read.

The IEC also had to lay charges with the police after a voter tore a ballot paper in Mpumalanga.

Lastly, in Limpopo, charges were laid with the police after political party members stormed a secure storage for special voting ballot papers, causing damage to one ballot box and the facility.

On Saturday, the IEC also encountered other challenges, such as isolated cases of election officials not following the correct procedure for special votes, including not using the double envelope system.

The IEC explained:

In instances where the commission's procedures have been violated, the affected ballots will be quarantined, and the commission will, after consultation with the National Political Party Liaison Committee, determine the way forward.

In addition, the commission said strong action would be taken against staff members found to have violated procedures. 

According to the IEC, a substantial number of special votes had been done by midday.

"Despite a record number of special vote applications -  1 110 194 – the commission has been able to complete between 50 percent and 70 percent of home visits. At voting stations, turnout for special votes varied considerably.

"Some voting stations had a full turnout and closed after all approved special votes had already been cast," the IEC stated.

Special votes will remain open until 17:00 on Sunday.

Read more on:
iecelections 2021
