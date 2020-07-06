11m ago

Special weather alert: Snow, heavy rain and strong winds to lash Western and Northern Cape

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Western Cape and parts of the Northern Cape are set to be battered by heavy rain, gusting winds and a possible dusting of snow from Thursday into the weekend, the South African Weather Service says. 

The weather service said on Monday that winds as high as 75km/h were set to hit parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape from Thursday. This will result in waves as high as eight metres across Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape. 

Heavy rains are expected over parts of the Western Cape, as well as snowfall over the mountainous regions of the Western Cape and the southern high ground in the Northern Cape.

Both provinces are also set to experience cold conditions.

The weather service's special advisory on Monday

- Strong to gale north-westerly winds (60-75km/h) are expected in places over the Northern Cape and Western Cape on Thursday.

- Strong to gale north-westerly winds (60-75km/h) between Cape Columbine  and Cape Agulhas of the Western Cape Thursday spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the evening.

- High seas with wave heights from 6m to 8m are expected between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas Thursday.

- Heavy rain is expected over the high lying areas of the Cape Metropole and Cape Winelands Thursday evening and Friday.

- A heavy rain leading to localised flooding is possible over the Cape Metropole, mountainous areas of Cape Winelands and Overberg from Friday until Saturday.

- Very cold conditions are expected over Western Cape and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Friday afternoon spreading eastwards by Saturday morning.

- Snowfalls are expected over the mountainous regions of the Western Cape and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Friday.


Read more on:
weather
