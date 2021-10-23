6h ago

Spectators are now allowed to attend school sports events

Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Spectators are now allowed to attend school and interschool sports matches, training and events. 
  • Face masks must still be worn.
  • The sharing of drinks is not allowed.

New government regulations have been gazetted to allow spectators to attend school sports events.

From Friday, spectators were allowed to attend all school and interschool sports matches, training sessions and events. 

School sports events - without spectators - were allowed since August after they were suspended in May amid the third Covid-19 wave.

In addition, all arts and culture intra-school and interschool activities can now allow audiences, including choir rehearsals and competitions, spelling bees, speech contests and debates.

However, stringent rules apply.

Face masks must be worn, including in change rooms and training areas, except by those doing vigorous exercise.

READ | It's back to daily attendance for all primary school pupils in SA

The sharing of drinks is not allowed, a Covid-19 compliance officer must be appointed for each venue and a register of all officials, pupils and spectators must be kept by a hosting school for at least 21 days.

Up to 2 000 people are allowed at outdoor venues and 750 or fewer at indoor venues.

But if the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of people while ensuring distances of at least one and a half metres between people, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

The regulations state that the principal of a school or an organiser of a venue who fails to comply with the regulations commits an offence and may face a fine or imprisonment.

