Speedsters, drunk drivers, fake licenses: Authorities arrest more than 3 000 motorists in December

More than 3 000 motorists have been arrested throughout the country for violating traffic regulations since the start of December.

A total of 496, or 16%, of the suspects were arrested for driving with speeds above the legal limit.

The highest number of arrests for speed were made in the Free State where 323 motorists were caught. The highest speed recorded was on the N1 near Ventersburg where a motorist was caught driving at 242 km an hour in a 120 km zone.

The announcement was made by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Monday.

The majority of suspects, 1 328, or 43%, were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the highest number of drunk drivers were caught in Gauteng and Limpopo where 372 and 342 arrests were made respectively.

The National Traffic Police arrested 352 motorists in the different provinces where it is deployed, said Zwane.



The highest number of arrests for speed were made in the Free State province where 323 motorists were caught, said Zwane.

The highest speed recorded was on the N1 near Ventersburg where a motorist was caught driving at 242 km an hour in a 120 km zone, he said.

"Some of the common offences noticed so far involve people driving without driver's licenses, producing false documentation, reckless and negligent driving, overloading of goods and operating public transport contrary to the terms and condition of an operating permits.

"Law enforcement authorities are now moving their focus into residential areas to curb lawlessness and prevent collisions involving pedestrians," said Zwane.

Zwane added that law enforcement will be intensified ahead of, and during, the News Year's Day long weekend.

"Officers are preparing themselves for increased traffic volumes expected at the end of the festive season holidays."