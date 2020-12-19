1h ago

Spike of 10 939 new Covid-19 cases, total now stands at 912 477

Sesona Ngqakamba
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
South Africa has recorded 10 939 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number to 912 477. 

On Saturday evening, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also announced there had been another 254 Covid-19 related deaths since the last report. 

Of the 254 deaths, 85 were recorded in Eastern Cape, 74 in the Western Cape, 61 in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 in Gauteng and 12 in Free State. The death toll now stands at 24 539, while recoveries are at 787 782. 

Mkhize said a cumulative total of 6 100 373 tests have been completed, with 48 387 new tests conducted since the last report.

As cases spike amid the second wave, a new variant of the virus, called 501.V2, has been discovered, which has between 10 and 20 new mutations, News24 reported on Friday. 

The variant was found by genomics scientists from across South Africa, who have been analysing the genetic samples of the virus since the start of the pandemic, under the auspices of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform. 

Chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim said it was unusual for a variant to contain so many mutations, and described it as "concerning". 

