1h ago

add bookmark

Spilling the tea: Zuma and Malema plan a tea party on Twitter

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • EFF leader Julius Malema will be going to Nkandla this weekend.
  • Malema reached out to Jacob Zuma on Twitter on Tuesday, requesting an audience with the former president.
  • Zuma agreed to Malema's request, sparking a series of reactions from the light-hearted to the scathing.

They are former allies turned political enemies, but have they buried the hatchet?

Former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema will be sharing a cup of tea this weekend, based on an exchange between the two on Twitter.

READ | 'Jacob Zuma must face the consequences of his actions' - Casac

Malema was invited to the former president's Nkandla home after he requested an audience with Zuma.

The former president responded to Malema's request, inviting Malema over, saying he had more than enough tea to share.

"As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup," Zuma tweeted.

Malema jumped at the invitation, saying he would possibly arrive on the weekend.

He said the meeting was "in the best interest of our country". Malema added that he would make arrangements with Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Masina has been a vocal supporter of Zuma, and once claimed he would refuse to work under Cyril Ramaphosa should he win the ANC's 2017 leadership race.

Masina vowed to keep followers updated on the meeting between what he described as "two men who contributed to the constitutional being of SA".

However, those not invited to tea seemed less pleased with the arrangements, with some speculating at a political plot.

Outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib was particularly scathing, drawing parallels between a meeting of Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin, two leaders responsible for the death of thousands.

Zuma's ANC compatriot Derek Hanekom clearly didn't see the funny side of the exchange, calling out the irony of the former president agreeing to the meeting despite his previous comments against Hanekom.

Malema has been a vocal critic of Zuma ever since Malema's dismissal from the ANC in 2012.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjacob zumajulius malemapolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4249 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1990 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(-0.41)
ZAR/GBP
20.31
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
17.92
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.15)
Gold
1812.68
(-1.14)
Silver
26.40
(-1.47)
Platinum
1075.00
(-1.91)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2252.00
(-0.73)
All Share
63306.74
(+0.47)
Top 40
58082.98
(+0.44)
Financial 15
11955.86
(+0.89)
Industrial 25
86214.17
(+0.30)
Resource 10
60257.85
(+0.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo